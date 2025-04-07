403
Asia-Pacific News In Brief (April 7, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Access Partnership Acquires Asia Group Advisors SINGAPORE - Access Partnership (AP) has acquired Asia Group Advisors (AGA), it said in a statement. Amidgrowing geopolitical complexities and shifting trade dynamics, the merger will deliver enhanced capabilities for clients seeking market access, policy insights and advocacy support in the region, it said. With this acquisition, Access Partnership adds AGA's team of over 40 policy experts in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to its capabilities. The AGA staff will operate under the name 'Asia Group Advisors, an Access Partnership company' until further notice.
Vector Advisors Onboards New Partner SYDNEY - Vector Advisors has appointed Shaun Duffy as its newest partner, further strengthening the firm's leadership team and reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier strategic communication advisory services. Duffy was previously a senior managing director at FTI Consulting, a major international advisory firm and the Australian head of its strategic communication practice.
Wiredco. Nabs New Head Of Paid Media and Strategy SYDNEY - WiredCo. has appointed paid media expert, Alex Frankis as the agency's new head of paid media and strategy. Ex-OmniCom Media Group, Spotify, and most recently, Cartology, Frankis joins the agency with global paid media and strategy experience having worked across multiple regions including Australia, Canada, India and Korea. Hired to lead the paid media side of the business, Frankis will work together with group business director, Samantha Nunura, together with founder and managing director, Ange Hampton, and managing partners David Kennedy-Cosgrove and Michelle Hampton, to continue building the team, and driving results for key client partners, across all paid media channels. Frankis will also be responsible for continuing to evolve the agency's MarTech and media buying solution.
