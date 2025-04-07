403
World presidents privately talk to Putin
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed in a Tuesday interview that several global leaders have continued to communicate privately with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite Western efforts to isolate Moscow. Vucic mentioned that while he had not personally met Putin since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, he was aware of behind-the-scenes discussions between Putin and other world leaders. Although he did not name specific figures, Vucic clarified that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who have publicly interacted with Putin, were not part of the secret communications.
Vucic shared that he plans to meet Putin on May 9 during a visit to Moscow for the Victory Day parade. Reflecting on his last meeting with Putin in late 2021, Vucic recalled predicting challenging times ahead, a sentiment that few believed at the time. He noted that while Putin usually elaborates on matters concerning post-Soviet republics, their conversation in 2021 was brief, which led him to believe that Putin had already made a major decision.
The Serbian leader's comments highlight ongoing diplomatic interactions with Russia despite international tensions over the Ukraine conflict.
