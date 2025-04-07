Abdallat: Jordan's Royal Vision Drives Healthcare Advancement, Human Rights Advocacy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 7 (Petra) -- Marking World Health Day, themed "My health, my right," Dr. Khalil Abdallat, Director of the Prime Ministry's Human Rights Unit, emphasized Jordan's unwavering commitment to building an inclusive and equitable healthcare system, a mission driven by His Majesty King Abdullah II's steadfast vision."This day underscores His Majesty's strategic focus on elevating Jordan's healthcare sector, a vital pillar for national development and social well-being," Abdallat told Petra. "We've seen a consistent push to enhance infrastructure, expand service reach, and ensure comprehensive care for everyone, particularly vulnerable groups."He highlighted Jordan's emergence as a regional leader in healthcare delivery and expertise, crediting advanced facilities and a skilled workforce."Aligned with the King's vision, the government is actively modernizing our health system through reforms that prioritize service accessibility, staff training, and preventative care, with a strong focus on maternal and child health," Abdallat noted.Jordan's National Health Strategy, he explained, prioritizes service quality, efficient governance, robust health information systems, and universal healthcare access, dovetailing with national economic and administrative modernization plans.Abdallat also underscored Jordan's proactive role in health diplomacy. "Through strategic partnerships with organizations like WHO, UNICEF, and UNHCR, Jordan has become a regional hub for health expertise," he said. "We're also committed to training regional medical professionals and operating field hospitals in conflict zones, reflecting our belief in the universality of human health."He stressed Jordan's leadership in providing healthcare to refugees, a role strengthened by international collaboration. "Our field hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank stand as testaments to our dedication to vulnerable populations and our role as a regional peace advocate," Abdallat stated.Jordan, he affirmed, is committed to aligning its health legislation with international human rights standards, citing agreements like the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against 1 Women, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals, 2 particularly Goal 3 on health and well-being.