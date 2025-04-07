Private Sector Eyes $12M Industrial Park In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some investors from the private sector have expressed interest in establishing an industrial park with a $12 million investment in Dehsabz district of Kabul, says the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC).

In a statement, the MoIC said that Nooruddin Azizi, the acting minister, met Khalil Zadran, a national and international businessman, Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the industrialists' union of the Pul-i-Charkhi industrial park, and Bakhtawar Kochi, a national businessman.

During the meeting, the investors presented their plan and the proposed $12 million investment for the establishment of a private industrial park on 500 acres of land in Dehsabz district.

They emphasized that the creation and operation of this industrial park would provide opportunities for hundreds of industrialists and create jobs for thousands of people.

The ministry added that Nooruddin Azizi welcomed the investors' proposal and encouraged them to share the detailed plan with the ministry so that the technical team could review and work on it.

hz/sa