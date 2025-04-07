19/2025・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total beginning
|39,868
|85.95
|3,426,558
|31 March 2025
|3,000
|85.09
|255,270
|1 April 2025
|2,558
|85.64
|219,067
|2 April 2025
|2,079
|86.44
|179,709
|3 April 2025
|2,500
|86.25
|215,625
|4 April 2025
|2,121
|84.36
|178,928
|Accumulated
|52,126
|85.85
|4,475,156
Since the share buyback program was started on 4 March 2025, the total number of repurchased shares is 52,126 at a total amount of DKK 4,475,156.
On 25 March 2025, 1,352 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized for the Executive Management's monthly fixed salary, representing a change from cash payment to payment partly in shares (refer to company announcement no. 1 of 21 January 2025).
On 1 April 2025, 19,943 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized to serve the RSU plan of Executive Management and certain employees.
With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 287,160 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.5%. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,457,739.
