19/2025・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 7 April 2025

Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback On 28 February 2025, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 4 March 2025 up to and including no later than 30 June 2025. The buyback program will not be active from 9 to 15 April 2025. For details, please see company announcement no. 7 of 28 February 2025. Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 14.92 million (approximately EUR 2 million). Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 256,329 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total beginning 39,868 85.95 3,426,558 31 March 2025 3,000 85.09 255,270 1 April 2025 2,558 85.64 219,067 2 April 2025 2,079 86.44 179,709 3 April 2025 2,500 86.25 215,625 4 April 2025 2,121 84.36 178,928 Accumulated 52,126 85.85 4,475,156



Since the share buyback program was started on 4 March 2025, the total number of repurchased shares is 52,126 at a total amount of DKK 4,475,156.

On 25 March 2025, 1,352 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized for the Executive Management's monthly fixed salary, representing a change from cash payment to payment partly in shares (refer to company announcement no. 1 of 21 January 2025).

On 1 April 2025, 19,943 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized to serve the RSU plan of Executive Management and certain employees.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 287,160 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.5%. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,457,739.



Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations

... , +41 79 357 73 17

