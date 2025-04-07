Holepunch Launches Bare: A Minimal JavaScript Runtime That Runs Everywhere

Enables fast, peer-to-peer apps across mobile, desktop, and connected devices

- Holepunch CEO, Mathias Buus MadsenVIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Holepunch, the open-source peer-to-peer company, announced the launch of its newest runtime: Bare .Bare is a small and modular JavaScript runtime for desktop and mobile. Like Node, it provides an asynchronous, event-driven architecture for writing applications in the lingua franca of modern software. Unlike Node, it makes embedding and cross-device support core use cases, aiming to run just as well on your phone as on your laptop. The result is a runtime ideal for networked, peer-to-peer applications that can run on a wide selection of hardware.At its core, Bare is minimal-no bloated standard library, no assumptions about how to build. Instead, it gives developers the freedom to compose their environment from a growing ecosystem of modules. Each module is small, purposeful, and designed to work seamlessly within the Bare runtime. No hidden dependencies, no unnecessary overhead-just building blocks that creators can control.Holepunch CEO, Mathias Buus Madsen commented“Bare isn't just a runtime-it's a foundation for the future of the internet. Where Node requires servers, Bare makes them obsolete.”Bare can be run on any device with minimal requirements. And using Pear with the Holepunch stack's peer discovery, direct data sharing, and decentralized networking, Bare lets developers build applications that connect users directly, safely, and seamlessly.What Can You Build with Bare?Peer-to-Peer ApplicationsBare's minimal footprint and modular architecture make it the perfect foundation for P2P applications. By leveraging the Holepunch stack, developers can seamlessly embed modules to build live data streaming, real-time communication, file sharing applications, and much more. Bare's flexibility ensures that P2P solutions remain lightweight, efficient, and scalable.Self-contained, Cross-platform appsWith Bare, you can write secure modules once and reuse them across both mobile and desktop environments. Whether it's private, encrypted push notifications running in low-memory settings or re-encoding videos on the fly, Bare's ecosystem offers an ever-expanding array of cross-platform modules. This makes app development both efficient and versatile, allowing you to create robust applications without redundant code.Bare offers developers the most bang for their buck, as it can interface with existing runtimes, such as V8, through LibJS. This integration offers powerful abstractions, enabling you to achieve native performance while maintaining the flexibility of JavaScript. Bare's native fastcalls ensure that layers seamlessly work together, giving you the best of both worlds as a native and JavaScript developer.“We built Bare to support multiple JavaScript engines-V8, JavaScriptCore, QuickJS-so it can run anywhere from computers to phones to embedded systems. That flexibility is built into its core.”, added Kasper Isager who is Bare's Technical Lead.The Foundation for Decentralized Apps: Pear + BareApplications written for Bare enjoy all the benefits of Holepunch's Pear Runtime, in that their peer-to-peer foundation removes the need for any centralized servers, thus eliminating all server costs and maintaining complete data privacy.Bare works seamlessly within the Holepunch ecosystem - developers have access to Bare when they use the full open source platform. Pear auto updates, and all of the Bare runtime is included in these updates.Buus Madsen concluded, "With Bare and Pear together, you have this new kind of container model- an elegant innovation that we believe will be a game-changer for developers. It runs anywhere-mobile, desktop, even small devices-and is completely peer-to-peer, so your data is safe, secure and you will never need any costly centralized infrastructure. It is minimal, modular, powerful and fast.”About Pears and Pear RuntimePears empowers developers to build the future of P2P apps with zero infrastructure cost.Pear Runtime is the platform revolutionizing the world of P2P application development with its cutting-edge framework. By eliminating traditional infrastructure constraints, Pear Runtime empowers developers to focus solely on innovation and seamless application creation. Its mission is to redefine how developers approach peer-to-peer technologies, fostering efficiency, scalability, and creativity like never before.Visit to access the Pear Runtime open-source interoperable peer-to-peer live data protocol and follow us at @Pears_p2p on X for more information.About HolepunchHolepunch is an innovative P2P infrastructure company responsible for the Pears suite of serverless applications including Keet, the p2p chat app. Holepunch also created Pear Runtime, a combined peer-to-peer runtime, development and deployment tool that allows people to build and share unstoppable P2P applications.

Renee Colette

Holepunch

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Introducing Bare: A Fast, Lightweight Runtime for Modular JavaScript Apps

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.