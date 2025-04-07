From Door-To-Door To Online-And Now In-Store: Avon Opens First UK Shops In The North East

The First Avon Physical Stores In The UK

TYNE & WEAR, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avon, the iconic beauty brand known for its 137-year history of door-to-door sales, has officially opened its first-ever physical stores in the UK in the North East of England. Led by leading entrepreneurs Dave Carter and Ashleigh Hammond, these inaugural outlets mark a milestone for the company and a fresh era for beauty shoppers. Located at The Galleries in Washington and The Bridges in Sunderland, the two sleek retail kiosks are the first of their kind in the UK, bringing Avon's best-selling makeup, fragrance, and skincare to the high street.North East Entrepreneurs Bring Avon to the High StreetThe launch is a proud moment for Carter and Hammond, who have been leading Avon representatives for years."Avon wants to branch out into retail franchises and myself and partner Dave are the two top sales leaders in the UK so we thought, 'Let's do it,'" Ashleigh said."It will be like when you go to Fenwicks and see Benefit and Charlotte Tilbury stalls, it will be that kind of experience."Customers can try the products and have a makeover, which I think is really great. People are buzzing to get there and be able to try Avon right there instead of waiting a week for the products from their representative."The pair operate the stores as franchise partners, building on Avon's strategy of empowering its representatives to become business owners. The two North East locations serve as a pilot for Avon's move into brick-and-mortar retail, a concept proven overseas-Avon has 63 branded outlets in Turkey, where retail sales have reportedly doubled over the past three years.A New Chapter for an Iconic Beauty BrandFor Avon, introducing physical stores represents a bold evolution of its business model.“We are on the cusp of new frontiers for Avon,” according to Avon's global chief executive Angela Cretu, who called the retail expansion“an exciting new chapter” for the brand.The UK launch follows Avon's entry into more than 100 Superdrug stores in 2023-the first time Avon products were sold on the British high street. This omni-channel approach reflects changing shopping habits: many beauty purchases still happen in physical stores. By adding franchised“mini beauty boutiques” run by local representatives, Avon aims to meet customers where they shop, while preserving its strong rep network. Each North East store carries around 150 of Avon's most popular products-from ANEW skincare to colour cosmetics-ready for hands-on testing and immediate purchase. The wider Avon range remains available via independent representatives and online, but these curated hubs offer an enhanced, in-person experience.Local Reception and What's NextEarly response to the North East openings has been enthusiastic. According to The Galleries' management, foot traffic has risen as curious shoppers explore the Avon kiosk.Simon Eatough, Asset Manager for The Galleries, welcomed Avon's arrival:"We are pleased to welcome one of the first-ever Avon kiosks to The Galleries. Avon is a well-known and trusted brand and this move shows their confidence in our location and customer base."We look forward to supporting their every success in Washington."Eatough noted that the kiosk adds to the centre's diverse mix of retailers and has helped attract new visitors from across the region. Meanwhile, The Bridges in Sunderland reports a similar uptick in shopper interest.Observers see the North East pilot as a bellwether: Avon's ability to blend a relationship-based sales model with modern retail could define a new path forward for the company. For now, Carter and Hammond say they're focused on meeting local demand, offering personalised service, and showcasing Avon's most beloved products in a fresh way.Visit the Stores & Learn MoreBeauty fans can explore Avon's new stores at The Galleries and The Bridges-both open seven days a week-to sample products, enjoy exclusive in-store offers, and consult experienced Avon representatives. Shoppers across the UK can also connect with local reps or order online via the Avon website.For those inspired by Avon's entrepreneurial legacy, it's an ideal time to become an Avon representative -unlocking the opportunity to launch a beauty business supported by a global brand.

