Flying For A Cause: High School Student's Drone Project Supports Nonprofits

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a blend of youth innovation and community service, high school student and Part 107 licensed drone pilot Braeden Macchia has launched Drones for Dreams , a project dedicated to providing free drone photography and videography services to nonprofits or other organizations doing good. This initiative aims to elevate the storytelling capabilities of charitable organizations, offering them unique aerial perspectives to enhance their outreach and share their cause.

The organization's services include drone videography, photography, and professional video editing, all tailored to showcase the unique narratives of each nonprofit partner.

Since its inception, Drones for Dreams has collaborated with several notable organizations, including the Veterans Community Project , Zionsville Farmers Market , Sea Inspiration, and Niwot Youth Sports. These partnerships have resulted in compelling visual content that highlights the missions of these nonprofits and fosters greater community engagement.

Braeden's dedication to his craft and community has not gone unnoticed. As a licensed drone pilot, his work is praised for its professionalism, creativity, and the unique perspectives it brings to nonprofit storytelling. He has presented his work before both the Colorado State Board of Education and the St. Vrain Valley School Board, where he shared the vision and impact of Drones for Dreams. In recognition of his efforts, Braeden received the Superintendent's Excellence in Education Award, celebrating his innovation, leadership, and commitment to service.

As Drones for Dreams continues to grow, Braeden remains committed to empowering change and is“Flying High for Nonprofits – No Strings Attached.”

Melissa Gruber, Director of Development for the Veterans Community Project, shared her experience:

"I am so grateful for Braeden's passion and investment in Veterans Community Project of Longmont's mission! We've been so lucky to have Braeden capture different stages of our Tiny Home Village. We highly recommend him for your photography needs! His dedication to showcasing our initiatives has truly made a difference."

About Drones for Dreams

Drones for Dreams is a project founded by high school student and licensed drone pilot Braeden Macchia, offering nonprofits free drone photography and videography services. By capturing stunning aerial footage, the organization aims to elevate the storytelling capabilities of charitable organizations, helping them reach wider audiences and achieve their missions.

