Komatsu To Debut Dimaag's Industry First Mobile Megawatt Charging System (MWCS) At BAUMA 2025

DIMAAG's Mobile MegaWatt Charging System (MWCS)

Designed for deployment in construction, and other off-road applications, the MWCS enables charging at point of use. Join us at Hall C6 between April 7-13, 2025

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At BAUMA 2025 in Munich, Komatsu will debut Dimaag's groundbreaking Mobile Megawatt Charging System (MWCS), a first for the industry. Designed for deployment in construction, and other off-road applications, the MWCS enables charging at point of use, thereby significantly reducing downtime associated with trips to fixed charging stations.Join us at Hall C6, BAUMA 2025, Messe München, Messegelände, 81823 München, Germany between April 7-13, 2025.Dimaag's industry-leading Mobile Megawatt Charging System (MWCS) boasts a compact, high-efficiency DC-DC converter and a long-life, high-discharge-rate Energy Storage System (ESS). Both components utilize an advanced thermal management system to optimize life cycle and safety during high-power delivery. The modular DC-DC converter is scalable, offering charging capacities from 1MW to 6MW. The mobile MWCS also comes with 4-wheel drive and 4-wheel steering capability to navigate around tight surroundings and rough terrains."Dimaag is excited to collaborate with Komatsu, introducing our advanced ESS and DC-DC architecture to revolutionize electrification in construction," stated Ian Wright, VP Engineering at Dimaag and Tesla co-founder. "Off-road vehicle electrification demands practical solutions that not only meet but exceed the performance of equivalent large diesel engine vehicles, while also providing substantial Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) savings. Dimaag's electrification and high-power megawatt charging systems are designed to achieve this.”“We are delighted to collaborate with Dimaag to leverage the effectiveness of MWCS” stated Taisuke Kusaba, Senior Executive Officer (Jomu), CTO, Supervising Research & Development at Komatsu.“Despite the challenges in developing the market for electric construction equipment, primarily due to installation costs and the need for adequate power supply infrastructure, we remain committed to accelerating our efforts toward market development through collaboration with companies such as Dimaag, in pursuit of our challenge goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”About KomatsuKomatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance.About Dimaag-AI., Inc.Dimaag is a Silicon Valley Company specializing in High Power Batteries, Mobile Megawatt Chargers and Full Stack Electrification and Autonomous Solutions. Dimaag's advanced thermal management technology manages these High-Power solutions to enhance safety and life cycle. Dimaag's solutions are targeted to address the electrification needs in the off-road machinery industry in Mining, Construction, Agriculture etc. Learn more at .

