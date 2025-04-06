403
G7 Concerned About China's Large Scale Military Drills Around Taiwan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 6 (KUNA) -- G7 expressed deep concern about China's provocative actions, particularly the recent large-scale military drills around Taiwan.
In a press statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, and the US alongside the High Representation of the European Union said they are greatly concerned with China's provocative actions against Taiwan.
"These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-strait tension and put at risk global security and prosperity," they argued.
The G7 members and the international community have interests in preserving stability in the Taiwan Strait and are opposed to any "unilateral actions to threaten such peace and stability, including force and coercion."
The members of the G7 will continue to encourage a peaceful resolution through constructive cross-start dialogue. (end)
