LG EXPANDS MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT FOR NCAA FINAL FOUR HOST SCHOOLS WITH NAMI PARTNERSHIP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Creating a supportive environment for mental health and well-being is paramount," said Chris Jung, CEO of LG Electronics North America. "Through our partnership with NAMI and support for these universities, we aim to provide tangible resources that will foster students' mental wellness."

The donation will enable each university's NAMI on Campus club to expand its programming, increase awareness of mental health resources and provide peer support for students facing challenges. In addition, each university will receive LG's innovative Counter-Depth MAXTM refrigerator with Zero ClearanceTM for their student meeting spaces.

"As a former college athlete, I know how powerful it is to have a community that's got your back-on and off the court," said Dan Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "That's why I'm so grateful for LG's continued partnership and their deep commitment to student mental health. With their support, we're helping launch NAMI On Campus clubs in tournament host cities-creating space for students and student athletes to connect, learn, and lean on one another. Moments like the Final Four remind us that mental health is a team effort-and with LG on our team, we're building something that lasts far beyond the game."

"UTSA is committed to providing students with the resources they need to overcome barriers to their personal and professional success," said LT Robinson, Senior Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at UTSA. "LG's support will be a game-changer in our efforts to ensure that all students receive well-being support throughout their academic journey."

"We're so grateful for LG's commitment to mental health," said Dr. Kevin Milligan, Director of Behavioral Health Services at UIW. "This will help us create a more supportive campus community and bring greater awareness to mental health and the resources available to students."

The initiative strengthens LG's ongoing dedication to championing mental health awareness and resources for student-athletes and the broader campus community.

"Mental health is a vital part of overall health. In fact, mental health is a health, safety and performance strategic priority of the NCAA, endorsed by the NCAA Board of Governors," added Dr. Deena Casiero, Chief Medical Officer of the NCAA. "The NCAA Mental Health Best Practices , which provide member schools with guidance for supporting student-athlete mental health, highlight the importance of creating healthy environments that promote well-being. This collaboration between LG and NAMI will support NCAA member school efforts to foster mental health promoting environments. We are grateful to LG and NAMI for their commitment to student-athlete mental health."

In 2024, LG demonstrated this commitment through its creation of the LG Life's Good Coaches Award, which recognized NCAA coaches who foster mental health awareness and created supportive environments for their student-athletes. Inaugural recipients included University of Washington women's rowing coach Yasmin Farooq and Oklahoma Christian University men's golf coach David Lynn, who were honored for their dedication to their athletes' well-being. In addition to the recognition, LG provided cash and product donations to the coaches' respective universities, further supporting mental health initiatives on campus. Nominations for the 2025 LG Life's Good Coaches Award will begin later this month. For more information, visit

Additionally, LG's Transparent Conversations podcast series, which launched in 2022, has provided a platform for candid discussions about student-athlete mental health challenges and practical coping tools. To learn more about LG's partnership with the NCAA or listen to the Transparent Conversation podcast, visit .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. .

About the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for individuals and families affected by mental illness. Learn more at .

About NAMI On Campus

NAMI On Campus clubs work to end the stigma that makes it hard for students to talk about mental health and get the help they need. Clubs hold creative meetings, innovative awareness events, and offer signature NAMI programs through partnerships with NAMI State Organizations and Affiliates across the nation.

