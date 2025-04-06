Two Dead In Mexico Music Festival Accident

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mexico City: Two people have died after a decorative structure at a Mexico City music festival collapsed on them, local authorities said.

The structure was being moved by a crane at the Axe Ceremonia festival on Saturday when it fell on the victims who were brought to a hospital where they later died, the city's emergency response authority said in a statement.

The Miguel Hidalgo district said festival organizers had used cranes that were not mentioned in the original event plan approved by authorities.

District officials ordered the two-day festival suspended "until the facts are clarified".

Around 20 artists were scheduled to perform on Sunday at the festival, which attracted thousands of people to the Mexican capital's Bicentennial Park.

British acts Massive Attack and FKA Twigs were among the slated headliners.

Festival organizers said in an Instagram post that they were working to contact the family members of the victims and "provide them with all the support they need."