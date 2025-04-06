403
30- year-old-man stabs student in South Korea
(MENAFN) A South Korean student was attacked with a knife in Taipei's shopping district, but reports indicate that his injuries are not life-threatening. The student, known only by his surname Shin, was taken to a hospital for treatment following the attack by a man with a knife in the Ximending area at 6:22 a.m. on Saturday, as reported by local media. Shin later shared on social media that the assailant was a stranger.
Taiwanese police apprehended a suspect, a Taiwanese man in his 30s, roughly 30 minutes after the attack. The suspect, who allegedly drove away from the scene, allegedly told police he was intoxicated and acted out of anger after an argument with three South Korean students.
Prosecutors are now handling the case against the suspect on attempted murder charges, following a referral from the authorities.
In response to the incident, the South Korean Mission in Taiwan has been offering consular support, as confirmed by South Korea's foreign ministry. They sent a consul to the emergency room and urged Taiwanese police to conduct a prompt and thorough probe in the attack.
