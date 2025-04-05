Missing Person Investigation In Lamar County

Lamar County, GA (April 5, 2025) - At the request of the Lamar County Sheriff's Office, GBI agents are conducting a missing person's investigation in Lamar County.

Charles Raymond Tice, age 85, of Barnesville, Georgia, has been missing since March 2025. The Lamar County Sheriff's Office and the GBI have been working to find Tice.

On April 5, 2025, human remains were found in Lamar County. The body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for identification and an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lamar County Sheriff's Office at 470-704-7764 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173 . Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

