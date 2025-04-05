Llama 4 Live Day-Zero On Groq At Lowest Cost

Meta's Llama 4 Scout and Maverick models are live today on GroqCloud, giving developers and enterprises day-zero access.

"We built Groq to drive the cost of compute to zero," said Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq. "Our chips are designed for inference, which means developers can run models like Llama 4 faster, cheaper, and without compromise."

Lowest Cost Per Token - Without Compromise

With Llama 4 models live, developers can run cutting-edge multimodal workloads while keeping costs low and latency predictable.



Llama 4 Scout: $0.11 / M input tokens and $0.34 / M output tokens, at a blended rate of $0.13 Llama 4 Maverick: $0.50 / M input tokens and $0.77 / M output tokens, at a blended rate of $0.53

See Groq pricing here .

About the Models

Llama 4 is Meta's latest open-source model family, featuring Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture and native multimodality.



Llama 4 Scout (17Bx16E): A strong general-purpose model, ideal for summarization, reasoning, and code. Runs at over 460 tokens per second on Groq. Llama 4 Maverick (17Bx128E): A larger, more capable model optimized for multilingual and multimodal tasks-great for assistants, chat, and creative applications.

Build Fast with Llama 4 on GroqCloud

Llama 4 Scout and Maverick are accessible through:



GroqChat

GroqCloud Developer Console Groq API (model IDs available in-console)

Start building today at href="" rel="nofollow" gro .

Free access is available, or upgrade for worry-free rate limits and higher throughput.

About Groq

Groq is the AI inference platform delivering low cost, high performance without compromise. Its custom LPU and cloud infrastructure run today's most powerful open-source models instantly and reliably.

Over 1 million developers use Groq to build fast and scale with confidence.

Groq Media Contact:

