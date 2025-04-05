Nagaland CM Urges People To Learn Customary Laws & Remember Ancestors

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, April 5 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday urged the people to learn about themselves, their customary laws, and remember their ancestors while celebrating the festival with peace and unity.

He also pledged to construct a women's working hostel and Konyak Union office at the Konyak heritage complex site.

The Chief Minister, along with Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, jointly inaugurated the Konyak Heritage Complex in Mon town, located in Mon district, around 330 km from the state capital Kohima.

Rio thanked all the civil societies and district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner, Mon, Ajit Kumar Verma, Leangha Village, for their cooperation in the successful completion of the complex.

He said that the complex would be handed to the Department of Underdeveloped Areas (DUDA) as a government agency, but requested the people to maintain it properly.

The Chief Minister encouraged the people to protect, preserve and promote the Konyak Heritage Complex.

The North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) provided Rs 24 crore for the heritage site.

The state government has also contributed to some projects within the complex, including road construction.

Union Minister Majumdar said that he was happy to be part of this programme, witnessing the beautiful tradition and culture of the Konyak tribe.

He said that Nagaland is truly the land of festivals with celebrations throughout the year and that Konyak, one of the largest and most prominent tribes in Nagaland, is blessed with rich culture and tradition.

He emphasised that agriculture is an important part of festival celebration and the backbone of society.

The Union Minister said that the festival is not only about celebrating tradition but also to recognise the significant contribution it makes to the nation's cultural diversity, along with promoting the rich legacy of the Konyak.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled the Monolith. The programme began with the Konyak traditional welcome ceremony and ceremonial opening of Konyak Aoleang Monyu.

There were special performances from Pongchao Cultural Troupe, Arunachal Pradesh and Tai Ahom Cultural Troupe, Assam, and cultural troupes from Leangha village, Changnyu village and Wakching village.