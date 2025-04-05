Russians Attack Village In Kharkiv Region With Four FPV Drones, Damaging Houses
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops struck the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community with four FPV drones. Two private houses, outbuildings and power grids were damaged as a result of the strike,” wrote Syniehubov.
According to him, there were no casualties.Read also: Truck hits explosives in Kharkiv region, driver injured
The official noted that the shelling of this village has been going on for the third day in a row.
As reported, on the night of April 4, Russian troops hit residential buildings in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv and one location in Kholodnohirsky. The bodies of four people were recovered from the rubble of a two-story building, and their identification is ongoing. More than 30 people were injured, one of them died in hospital.
