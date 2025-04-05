Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Village In Kharkiv Region With Four FPV Drones, Damaging Houses

Russians Attack Village In Kharkiv Region With Four FPV Drones, Damaging Houses


2025-04-05 01:26:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 5, the Russian military attacked the village of Ivashky of the Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with four FPV drones, damaging houses and power grids.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops struck the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community with four FPV drones. Two private houses, outbuildings and power grids were damaged as a result of the strike,” wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Read also: Truck hits explosives in Kharkiv region, driver injured

The official noted that the shelling of this village has been going on for the third day in a row.

As reported, on the night of April 4, Russian troops hit residential buildings in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv and one location in Kholodnohirsky. The bodies of four people were recovered from the rubble of a two-story building, and their identification is ongoing. More than 30 people were injured, one of them died in hospital.

MENAFN05042025000193011044ID1109393520

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Most popular stories

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica <Script Typeapplic...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica