Celebrate National Lava Lamp Day And The 60Th Anniversary Of LAVA®: A Timeless Icon Of Groovy Illumination

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Get ready to turn up the glow! This year, National Lava® Lamp Day is extra special as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the iconic LAVA brand. The mesmerizing, ever-shifting patterns of Lava Lamp in its trademark shape, have captivated generations, making the lamp a staple of pop culture, creativity, and self-expression.

On April 5, fans worldwide will unite to celebrate six decades of liquid motion magic. Whether you're a long-time collector, a first-time Lava Lamp owner, or simply a fan of retro cool, this milestone is the perfect time to bask in the hypnotic glow of this legendary lamp.

A Legacy of Light and Movement

What started as an invention by Edward Craven Walker became a global phenomenon when the LAVA® brand of motion lamps officially launched in 1965. The trademark shape contributes to the necessary differences in heat from the base to the top of the globe. The included appliance bulb provides the heat required to warm the wax and the light for the ambient glow. The LAVA name came about because as the wax gains and loses buoyancy, it rises and falls creating a visual experience similar to volcanic lava. Over the years, the LAVA brand has evolved, introducing new colors, styles, and sizes while staying true to the iconic shape, ambient light, and mesmerizing motion. Today, Lava Lamps remain a symbol of relaxation, inspiration, and visual delight.

How to Celebrate

Snap a pic and share your glow with the world using #NationalLavaLampDay and #LAVA60.The famous lamp has appeared inand TV shows, from sci-fi classics to music videos. Tell us where you spotted a Lava Lamp.Check out the classic and bold new designs that honor a groovy past while lighting the way to the future. Local toy and gift stores are a great place to find your Lava groove, as well as Meijer, Spencer's, Target, Amazon, and more!

"The ambient light and flowing wax is hypnotic," said Beth Muehlenkamp, Marketing Director at Schylling Inc. "We know LAVA Lamp is a creative, cultural touchstone for many and reigning as a icon after 60 years makes this National LAVA Lamp Day even more special."

Where to Find Us

To stay up to date with LAVA Lamp and the hottest products from Schylling, please visit us on our official site and social channels:



Instagram: @lavalampofficial

TikTok: @lavalampofficial_

Facebook: facebook/lavalamp Official Website:

About LAVA lamp:

For 60 years the original LAVA brand motion lamp's trademark name and iconic trademark shape have been a part of the consumer consciousness. The distinct combination of mesmerizing motion with ambient light entices every new generation to seek out its flowering wonder. Enhance the aesthetic of bedrooms, gamer caves, dorms, studios, and every place that needs a touch of groovy. Illuminate your mood at .

About Schylling:

Schylling has a long history of making timeless toys; both delightful playthings from years past and innovative new items with a nostalgic appeal for all ages. As an award-winning toy company based in North Andover, MA, products such as NeeDoh®, LAVA® lamp, Big Wheel®, Schylling hand puppets, Sea-Monkeys®, Party Puppies, Classic Tin Kaleidoscope, Learn to Play Harmonica and a variety of other toys satisfy curiosity, encourage discovery, and help people find their best mellow and chill mood. Learn more about Schylling's diverse offerings at or search for NeeDohOfficial and LavaLampOfficial on your favorite social media.

