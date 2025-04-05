403
Rights group: Israeli forces apprehend over 100 Palestinians in West Bank
(MENAFN) According to a statement released on Friday by the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Israeli forces apprehended over 100 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank last week. The rights group reported that the detentions included women, children, and former detainees.
The Palestinian Prisoners Society stated that Israel has escalated its detention operations across the West Bank, with recent activity concentrated in the southern areas of Masafer Yatta, Al-Fawwar, and Dheisheh refugee camps, along with the northern governorates of Jenin and Tulkarem, where military raids have been in progress as of January 21.
The rights group also stated that these detentions often included what they described as field grilling, along with assaults, threats directed at civilians and their families, extensive damage to infrastructure, demolition of homes, taking individuals as hostages, and the transformation of civilian residences into temporary military bases.
The group also pointed out that since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, over 15,800 Palestinians have been apprehended solely in the occupied West Bank, and this is in addition to the detention of scores of Palestinian laborers and thousands of individuals from Gaza.
The Palestinian Prisoners Society condemned the arrests, stating, "These arrests are retaliatory in nature and constitute a form of collective punishment." The group further asserted that arrests remain "one of Israel’s most consistent and systematic policies, both in terms of numbers and the severity of accompanying violations."
