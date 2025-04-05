403
Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations Get Interrupted by Employee Protests
(MENAFN) Microsoft's 50th anniversary event in Washington was disrupted by multiple workers on Friday, who protested against the company's AI products being used by the Israeli military, as reported by media outlets.
During the first incident, software engineer Ibithal Aboussad, part of the artificial intelligence speech recognition team, confronted Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Sulleyman during his speech.
"Mustafa, shame on you," Aboussad declared while walking to the stage.
"You claim to care about using AI for good, but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military," she continued. "Fifty thousand people have perished, and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region."
Sulleyman acknowledged Aboussad, who continued her protest before being escorted out of the room.
"Shame on you. You are a war profiteer. Stop using AI for genocide, Mustafa," Aboussad shouted. "Stop using AI for genocide in our region. You have blood on your hands. All of Microsoft has blood on its hands."
Later, at another event featuring Sulleyman along with previous CEOs Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates, another worker interrupted their discussion to demonstrate against the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian war in Gaza.
"Shame on you all. You're all hypocrites," screamed Vaniya Agrawal, another AI division software engineer, before being removed from the room.
