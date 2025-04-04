Bahar in Badamwari

By Mohammad Hanief

Badamwari Garden is a piece of heaven tucked away in Srinagar city. After braving the vagaries of harsh winter, this urban wonder is the first to reverberate with life on the onset of spring season in Kashmir. Locals assemble inside the almond garden and announce the arrival of spring with music and mirth. Apart from almonds, different varieties of flowers present a scintillating view.

The recreational spot also has trails carved for tourists to walk on. During spring, the delicate pink beauty of the flowering almond trees looks like a fairytale. They offer breathtaking views and have become a source of attraction for nature lovers and tourists, alike.

Abidin in the 14th century. A well-covered dome in the garden is named after an Afghan ruler, Warris Khan. Traditionally, the almond bloom heralded the spring and marked the New Year for Kashmiris. But with the passage of time, particularly during the past three decades, it has lost its glory. As part of its Heritage Trust, the garden was revived by the JK Bank and formally thrown open for public in 2008. Read Also CM Omar Inaugurates 'Almond Bloom Festival' At Badamwari Badamwari To Host 'Almond Bloom Festival' Today Between mid-March and mid-April, the almond bloom transforms the garden into a colourful canvas. The air is filled with a gentle fragrance, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the serene beauty of their surroundings. The garden's strategic location near significant cultural landmarks, including the revered Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib shrine and Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi, adds to its allure. This combination of natural beauty and historical significance makes it a favoured destination for both locals and travelers seeking a peaceful retreat amid the hustle and bustle of daily life. Kashmir's spring season, notably, is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, with lush greenery and vibrant blooms transforming the region into a veritable paradise. Badamwari Garden stands as a testament to this beauty, offering an idyllic backdrop of almond blossoms, historical architecture, and peaceful pathways. Recognising its growing popularity, the Floriculture Department has undertaken initiatives to enhance its charm. Thousands of lavender trees have been planted on the upper side of the garden, and plans are underway to develop it into a theme garden. This move is expected to attract even more visitors in the future, adding a new dimension to the garden's appeal. But the main reputation of the garden rests on the spring season–associated with folksongs, beginning of farming activities, and family picnics. The season attracts a large number of tourists from different parts of the country who visit the region to make their time colorful and memorable. The author can be mailed at [email protected] .

Situated on foothills of Koh-e-Maran, the 300 kanals garden existed even before the rule of Sultan Zain