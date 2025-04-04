Sybiha, Kallas Discuss Peace Efforts, Accelerating Ukraine's EU Accession

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas held a meeting to discuss steps to strengthen Ukraine, advance peace efforts, and accelerate the country's accession to the European Union.

According to Ukrinform, Sybiha shared details of the meeting on social media platform X .

During the talks, the Ukrainian minister expressed gratitude for the EU's steadfast support and readiness to increase assistance.

"I especially appreciate Kaja's personal efforts to provide Ukraine with much needed additional artillery ammunition," Sybiha said.

He also updated the EU High Representative on the status of Ukraine's peace initiatives and reiterated Ukraine's principled position: "Nothing about Europe without Europe."

"We will continue to work closely together on our path to peace. We discussed concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine, increase the cost of war for the aggressor, and accelerate Ukraine's EU accession," Sybiha added.

The two also coordinated the schedule of further major Ukraine-EU events.

"I appreciate the new strength of Europe and the willingness to translate it into concrete decisions," he concluded.

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers took place in Brussels, where participants discussed enhancing NATO's defense and deterrence posture and scaling up support for Ukraine.

On April 3, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held with the participation of Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

