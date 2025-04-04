Don Francisco's Coffee Partners with Olive Crest to Support Families During National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Francisco's® Coffee is partnering with Olive Crest®, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse and strengthening families in crisis. Throughout April 2025, in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a portion of total retail sales from participating California retailers will be donated to support Olive Crest's mission, with a total contribution of up to $22,000. The initiative reflects Don Francisco's Coffee's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and helping create brighter futures for children and families in need.

Consumers can support Olive Crest by purchasing any Don Francisco's Coffee product at participating retailers, including Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Super King, Northgate, Cardenas, Vallarta, Stater Bros., Superior, and Albertsons in California during April 2025. Look for specially marked in-store displays highlighting the charitable partnership and featuring Don Francisco's 48-count single-serve coffee pod packs in three signature flavors: Kona Blend, Vanilla Nut, and Hawaiian Hazelnut Flavor.

"As a family-owned company, we understand the importance of a strong family foundation," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez, fourth-generation coffee roaster at Don Francisco's Coffee. "Partnering with organizations like Olive Crest aligns with our values, and we're grateful to play a small role in supporting their mission. With every cup of Don Francisco's Coffee, consumers can help uplift children and families, providing hope and support where it's needed most."

For over five decades, Olive Crest has been dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect in Southern California by strengthening, equipping, and restoring children and families in crisis. Through its comprehensive programs and unwavering commitment, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of thousands, providing safe homes, essential resources, and the support needed to build brighter futures.

"Community partners like Don Francisco's Coffee play a vital role in helping us expand our reach and provide essential support to children and families," said Rhonda Tagge, National Director of Corporate Development at Olive Crest. "While challenges remain, every effort makes a difference, and together, we can create brighter futures for those in crisis."

For more information about Don Francisco's Coffee and its commitment to community initiatives, visit donfranciscos. To learn more about Olive Crest's mission and programs, visit olivecrest.

About Don Francisco's Coffee

Don Francisco's Coffee is the flagship premium brand of Gaviña Coffee Company. A leading California retail brand, Don Francisco's Coffee is also available nationally via fine grocery retailers, donfranciscos, and Amazon. Don Francisco's includes a wide array of coffees and roast styles made for a variety of brewing methods, including single-serve pods and espresso capsules. To learn more about Don Francisco's Coffee, please visit .

About Olive Crest

Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of over 250,000 children and their families. We work tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe homes, counseling, and education for both youth and parents. Our many innovative programs reflect our conviction that strengthening the family is one of the most powerful ways to help heal children. Our 98% stability rate is a testament to the lifelong commitment and unwavering compassion that the Olive Crest family maintains to the children and families we serve even after they have graduated from our programs.

Olive Crest serves 5,000 children and families each day throughout the Western United States. For information, call 550 (2445) or visit

SOURCE Don Francisco's Coffee

