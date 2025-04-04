Chennai-Based Autometry Technologies Showcases Advanced AI Surveillance System At Startup Mahakumbh 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)Autometry Technologies, a Chennai-based tech innovator, is drawing attention at Startup Mahakumbh 2025 with the demonstration of their flagship product S (Autometry's AI Surveillance Solution), an advanced system set to transform security monitoring and operational efficiency across various industries.

The company's prominent presence at India's premier startup gathering highlights the growing importance of AI-powered solutions in addressing traditional surveillance challenges.

Conventional systems suffer from several critical shortcomings that Autometry aims to overcome, including the limitations of manual monitoring, delayed incident response, security threats missed due to human fatigue, and an inherently reactive approach to security management.

Visitors to Autometry's exhibition booth at Startup Mahakumbh are experiencing first-hand demonstrations of S's comprehensive security features, which include real-time threat detection capabilities and automated alert systems that instantly notify safety personnel when potential issues are identified.

The system's project management functionalities are also garnering attention, particularly its workforce tracking, equipment utilization monitoring, and detailed progress tracking through time-lapse technology.

Industry experts attending the event have noted the significant cost advantages offered by Autometry's solution.

The technology substantially reduces the need for on-site security staff, minimizes operational downtime by identifying workflow inefficiencies, and may contribute to lower insurance premiums through enhanced incident prevention.

Throughout the multi-day startup showcase, Autometry representatives are highlighting the system's benefits for legal compliance and dispute resolution.

S maintains detailed incident documentation and provides clear video evidence that can effectively resolve conflicts between workers, contractors, and vendors.

The technology's worker safety features are particularly impressive, including PPE compliance monitoring, unbarricaded edge detection, lifted load hazard alerts, vehicle collision prevention, and worker density monitoring.

Founded by professionals with extensive domain expertise, Autometry Technologies began with the vision of streamlining building plan compliance and approval processes through complete automation.

Their earlier innovation, ABPAS (Autometry Online Building Plan Approval System), continues to provide significant time and resource savings for building permission authorities across various regions.

As Startup Mahakumbh 2025 continues to showcase India's most promising new ventures, Autometry Technologies stands out as a prime example of how AI-driven solutions are addressing crucial industry challenges while creating more efficient, safer work environments.

