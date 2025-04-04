Meghalaya CM Launches Disaster And Relief Monitoring Digital System

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, April 4 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday launched the Disaster and Relief Monitoring System (DRMS), a digital platform aimed at streamlining disaster reporting, relief processing, and fund disbursement in the state.

The launch event was held at the Cabinet Room, with the participation of senior government officials, Deputy Commissioners and representatives from key departments.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma highlighted the need for a fast, transparent, and accountable relief system for disaster-affected communities.

“In times of crisis, every moment matters. The DRMS will ensure that relief reaches affected communities without delays or bureaucratic hurdles. This initiative marks a major step towards a fully digital and paperless disaster response system for Meghalaya,” he said.

The new system, developed by the Revenue & Disaster Management Department in collaboration with NIC Meghalaya, will serve as the mandatory platform for processing all relief-related applications under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The DRMS platform introduces a range of technological advancements to improve the disaster response mechanism in Meghalaya that includes real-time disaster reporting system which Enables instant logging of disaster incidents across all districts and blocks, improving response time.

Another feature of the system is automated workflow which facilitates seamless coordination between Block Development Officers (BDOs), District Administrations, and the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, ensuring quicker approvals.

The system will also have integrated with the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for direct and secure transfer of relief funds to beneficiaries along with comprehensive monitoring & data analytics that can generates real-time reports and analytics for better disaster response planning and policy decisions. With its official rollout, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to leveraging technology for faster, fairer, and more efficient disaster relief.

“The DRMS will cover all types of natural disasters, including floods, landslides, cyclones, and earthquakes. To ensure smooth implementation, district administrations and all concerned departments will undergo training on using the system effectively,” he added.