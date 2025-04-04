POG Unveils PSA Grading, Golden Bitcoin Slammers, And Care Bears Drop In Explosive Revival Of Iconic Collectibles

90s Peak Childhood

POG, the iconic 90s collectibles company is reinventing collectible culture for a new generation, announcing today three landmark initiatives.

- JON HEDER - Actor, Napoleon Dynamite, POG CreatorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- POG, the iconic '90s collectibles company, is reinventing collectible culture for a new generation-announcing today three landmark initiatives designed to bridge the gap between physical nostalgia and digital innovation:✅ An official grading initiative with PSA, the most trusted name in collectibles grading✅ A historic Golden Bitcoin Slammer mint, celebrating Satoshi Nakamoto's“birthday”✅ A magical Care BearsTM x POG crossover, launching May 5, 2025Together, these releases mark a major evolution in the POG universe-reconnecting hundreds of millions of global collectors to their childhood passion through premium collectibles, digital gameplay, and next-generation utility.🔍 PSA Joins the POG PlaygroundFor the first time in over 70 years of POG Collectibles, PSA will officially grade POGs, starting with the all-new POG Hobby Box, available now at POGUnlimited. Only 5,100 boxes have been released-and only a few remain.Each Hobby Box is packed with:Gold-leafed SlammersParallel foil insertsUltra-rare posters and digital collectiblesAnd surprises yet to be revealedThis instantly adds a new layer of trust, value, and competitive edge-unlocking the metagame of high-grade collecting for the next generation.“We're honored to work with the best in collectibles authentication,” said Kyler Frisbee, CEO of POG Digital .“This gives our collectors the ability to compete, collect, and invest at the highest level.”🥇 Minting History: The Bitcoin Golden Slammer CollectionPOG is also proud to launch the Bitcoin Golden Slammer Collection in celebration of Satoshi Nakamoto's birthday, on April 5. Live now on Magic Eden, this mint reimagines digital collecting by adding tangible, real-world treasure.💫 Gold Slammers in 24k-plated, pure silver, and ultra-rare solid 14k gold editions. Pressed with an iconic 90s Slammer on one side and the legendary Bitcoin logo on the other.In every 250 mints, hyper-rare items unlock randomly:🥇 1x Solid 14k Gold Bitcoin Slammer🥈 10x Pure Silver Bitcoin SlammersIf 2,500 mints, then the crown jewel is revealed:💰 1x Ultra-Rare 24k Solid Gold Slammer - valued at over $25,000 USDOnly five 14k gold and fifty silver slammers will ever be awarded, bringing real luxury to digital collecting. Any unclaimed Golden Slammers will be permanently burned, locking in scarcity forever.“This isn't just another mint-it's digital history, crafted in real gold,” said Frisbee.“We're reconnecting Millennials and Gen Xers-who already make up over half of all blockchain activity-with their childhood obsession.”🧸 Care BearsTM x POG: Nostalgia Meets Web3 WonderLaunching May 5th, 2025, POG and Care BearsTM will debut a heartwarming, limited-edition drop of physical and digital POGs and Slammers featuring fan-favorite bears like Cheer Bear, Funshine Bear, and Grumpy Bear.At the center of this collaboration:💫 Gold Slammers in 24k-plated, pure silver, and ultra-rare solid 14k gold editions🎮 In-game perks, loot packs, and exclusive access📦 Premium physical collectibles with full digital integrationThis drop brings together two of the most beloved childhood brands of all time, empowering collectors and gamers with next-gen tools to play, earn, and relive the magic.🎁 Welcome to the POG HUB - Free Daily Loot, Legendary PrizesTo celebrate the explosive growth of the POG community, POG Digital has launched the POG HUB - a free-to-join platform where anyone can claim daily POG Loot Packs, loaded with surprises, power-ups, and prizes.Inside each pack, players can discover:💥 Exclusive digital collectibles🎽 Never-before-seen POG merchandise🥇 Entries into prize pools worth over $250,000 USDNo crypto is required. Sign up now at pogdigital and experience a new kind of daily collectible thrill.📊 Platform Momentum & ReachPOG's explosive revival is backed by an army of collectors and community growth:🌍 Over 200 million physical collectors worldwide in 50+ countries🎮 135,000 players joined the POG Arcade Beta in its first 2 weeks💥 Over 300,000 matches played and $1.2 billion in POGs used in gameplay📈 Social explosion: 350K followers on Twitter, 500K on Solana, 115K+ on Discord⚡ Last Golden Slammer drop sold out in 16 seconds and 4x'd in value within 6 hoursCollectors can own, trade, and play their digital items seamlessly across the POG Arcade. Powered by partnerships with Beamable, Solana, Coinbase, AWS, Google, Sony, Theta Networks, and now PSA, uniting our physical history with our visionary future.About POG DigitalPOG Digital is a digital subsidiary of POG, the iconic '90s collectibles brand, powered by the 90s and built for the modern collector. Through strategic partnerships, nostalgia-fueled drops, and global IP collaborations, POG is unlocking a new frontier for physical + digital collectibles.🔗 Learn more: POGDigital🎁 Claim loot: pogdigitalPress Contact:Kyler FrisbeeCEO, POG Digital📩 ...

Back in POG Form...

