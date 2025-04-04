Crypto Cards Are Driving Blockchain Adoption As Whitebit Nova Users Hits Over 1 Million Transactions

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainwire Crypto card users mirror traditional payment habits, as the global market aims to reach USD 220.46 billion by 2033.

By 2026, nearly 1 in 5 cryptocurrency owners are projected to use their holdings for payments, up from just 14.2% in 2024, indicating a shift toward real-world crypto adoption. As of 2025, over 560 million people globally own cryptocurrencies, suggesting a substantial user base for crypto payment solutions.

WhiteBit

WhiteBit

WhiteBit

WhiteBit

WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, has recorded over 1 million transactions with its recently launched Visa-enabled card for crypto payments, WhiteBIT Nova , proving the growing role of digital assets in everyday spending.

Crypto Cards vs. Traditional Payment Methods

While global debit and credit card transactions continue to dominate financial markets, crypto cards are emerging as strong competitors. They provide features including privacy-focused design, the ability to transact across borders, and integration with cryptocurrency-based reward systems. The global crypto credit card market, valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024, is projected to skyrocket to USD 220.46 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The convenience of crypto cards lies in the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat at the point of sale, making digital assets more practical for everyday purchases.

How Consumers Are Using Their WhiteBIT Nova Crypto Card

WhiteBIT's latest data shows that its crypto card users are engaging in spending patterns similar to conventional cardholders, with purchases spanning everyday essentials, entertainment, and luxury goods.

WhiteBIT's latest data shows that its crypto card users are engaging in spending patterns similar to conventional cardholders, with purchases spanning everyday essentials, entertainment, and luxury goods.



Most popular cryptocurrencies for spending: USDC, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) lead transactions.

Top brands for crypto payments: WhiteBIT Nova owners are using their crypto to shop at brands such as Spotify, YouTube, Booking, KFC, Ryanair, Farfetch, and PlayStation . Luxury retailers are also seeing significant engagement, with Cartier, Balenciaga, Gucci, Dior, and Louis Vuitton processing over 5,000 transactions. Top spending categories: Everyday purchases dominate, with groceries, food & cafés, and subscriptions leading crypto payments.

Cashback Rewards: A Key Driver of Crypto Card Adoption

Cashback is consistently rated as the most desired credit card reward by consumers. Crypto cashback is becoming a key incentive for WhiteBIT Nova card users as well. The top categories for cashback benefits include:



Essentials: Groceries (22.8%), Food & Cafés (20.4%), and Subscriptions (14.1%),

Leisure & Entertainment: Taxi services (10.7%), Entertainment (8.2%), and Gaming (7.3%)

Travel & Lifestyle: Auto expenses (4.9%), Airlines (4.2%) Wellness & Everyday Needs: Pet-related purchases (3.9%), and Medicine (3.5%)

BTC and WBT continue to be the leading options for cashback rewards, with user data indicating an increasing inclination toward WBT.

Digital-First: The Rise of Virtual Crypto Cards

Reflecting global trends in digital payments, 88.52% of WhiteBIT Nova card users prefer the virtual card, while only 11.48% opt for the physical version. This aligns with a broader trend where the number of global digital wallet users is expected to grow by 53% since 2022 to reach 5.2 billion, or over 60% of the global population by 2026.

Bridging the Gap Between Crypto and Traditional Finance

The rise of crypto cards like WhiteBIT Nova highlights how blockchain technology is making inroads into the traditional financial system. With over a million transactions processed, the WhiteBIT Nova card is proving that digital assets are not just for trading but can be seamlessly integrated into everyday consumer spending.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 730 trading pairs, 330+ assets, and supporting 9 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is a part of WhiteBIT Group, which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Barcelona, Trabzonspor, the Ukrainian national football team, and Lifecell. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

This material does not pertain solely to the company's European transactions but applies to the activities of all WhiteBIT Group companies globally.

Photo:

Photo:

Photo:

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE WhiteBit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED