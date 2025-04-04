LEOTEK's Interlux AI Traffic Signal System Wins Silver At 2025 Edison Awards In The Smart City Mobility Infrastructure Category

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jensen Huang, founder of NVIDIA, was also honored with the Edison Achievement Award and delivered a keynote titled "A Modern Innovation Guide for Founders." He emphasized, "Speed is everything. Our experience shows that rigid processes in the early stages of development often stifle creativity and slow progress. We've made every major mistake-but learning quickly and adapting has been the key to sustained innovation."

Known as the "Oscars of Innovation," the Edison Awards recognize Leotek's forward-looking vision of reshaping urban governance through smart infrastructure. The company's street lighting products also comply with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act, positioning Leotek as a global catalyst for transportation innovation.

Smarter Traffic Signals: Redefining Intelligence at Intersections

The Interlux system leverages advanced sensing technologies, integrating mmWave radar, AI-based image recognition, and real-time vehicle-to-everything (V2X) data to equip traditional traffic signals with the ability to "understand" the dynamics of complex intersections. It simultaneously analyzes the movement patterns of pedestrians, vehicles, and micromobility devices to generate optimal signal strategies, overcoming the delays caused by traditional systems. The infrastructure evolves from passive response to proactive protection, using predictive algorithms to identify risks in advance and create an invisible safety net for road users.

A Dual Innovation in Technology and Sustainability

With over 30 years of expertise in smart transportation, LEOTEK's technologies are not only internationally certified but are also modularly designed for seamless integration into existing road systems. The Interlux AI system dynamically adjusts signal timing and traffic flow, reducing energy waste from idling. An integrated energy management module optimizes power efficiency in real time, transforming intersections into pivotal nodes in the city's carbon reduction efforts.

Torrent Chin, President of LEOTEK, stated: "When ambulances pass through safely, seniors cross streets with confidence, and commuters avoid traffic gridlock-that's when technology truly serves its human-centered purpose."

A Global Benchmark in Intelligent Traffic Solutions

As the leading AI traffic solutions provider in the Americas, LEOTEK operates in over 30 countries, with dual R&D headquarters in Silicon Valley and Taipei. Its street lighting products not only meet BABA's local manufacturing requirements but also pass rigorous environmental tests, ensuring stable performance under extreme weather conditions like storms, heat, or snow.

Ewing Liu, Chief of Staff at LEOTEK, noted: "Interlux AI transforms traffic lights into green technology. Through AIoT-driven dynamic energy saving and intelligent control, we're building a living, breathing sustainable traffic network-one that delivers on the twin goals of zero carbon emissions and zero traffic accidents."

Blueprint for the Future of Smart Infrastructure

Driven by its core vision of automated roads, LEOTEK continues to advance the digital transformation of infrastructure. The Interlux AI system connects with the ARMS Smart Management Platform to analyze traffic big data and proactively recommend optimal configurations for efficiency. It also pushes real-time "green wave" routes to drivers, helping reduce idling and cut carbon emissions. LEOTEK looks forward to partnering with city leaders to build intelligent, low-carbon, and adaptive urban mobility ecosystems.

About LEOTEK

LEOTEK, with dual headquarters in Silicon Valley and Taipei, is the leading AI-driven intelligent traffic operations service provider in the Americas. Since 1992, LEOTEK has served over 30 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. The company specializes in AI + IoT solutions for roadway automation, focusing on safety, sustainability, and low-carbon transformation to support smart cities in achieving net-zero goals.

Learn more:

SOURCE Leotek corporation