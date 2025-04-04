Karnataka: Janaushadhi Kendras Cut Down Medical Bills Of Tumkur Residents

MENAFN - IANS) Tumkur (Karnataka), April 4 (IANS) Janaushadhi Kendras, opened in the city in Karnataka, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), have brought respite to the people by cutting down medical expenses of several families and providing crucial support to the poor and marginalised families in particular.

The Janaushadhi Kendras are providing medicines to people at about 50-90 per cent cheaper rates as compared to private medical stores. This has brought smiles to the faces of residents as they are getting low-cost medicines for safeguarding their health.

Many locals shared that the medicines that they purchased at Rs 1,500 at private pharmacies are available at just Rs 200 at these centres.

“I have been suffering from a heart condition for the past four years. Earlier, I had to spend around Rs 6,000 per year on medicines. But now, thanks to the Janaushadhi Kendra, I get the same medicines for just Rs 1,000," said a beneficiary.

Many customers also shared their experience of getting quality medicines at reduced costs at these centres.

"This has been highly beneficial for us," said Pasha, a regular customer.

Syed Khan, another regular buyer at Janaushadhi Kendra, said,“If I buy medicines from private pharmacies, it costs me around Rs 600 to Rs 700. But at the Janaushadhi Kendra, I get the same medicines for just Rs 300. That's why I prefer buying from here.”

The PMBJP scheme ensures quality generic medicines at affordable rates to all citizens. Under the scheme, thousands of dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country to provide generic medicines at affordable prices.

Till March 2025, there were more than 15,000 Janaushadhi Kendras operational across all districts of the country, offering enhanced healthcare affordability to the citizens while also creating a promising avenue for self-employment.