Rajya Sabha Clocks 119 Pc Productivity With Historic 17-Hour Sitting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The 267th session of the Rajya Sabha recorded an unprecedented productivity of 119 per cent, marking a historic milestone in India's parliamentary proceedings.

Despite frequent disruptions and differences between the treasury benches and the opposition, the House set a new record for the longest sitting, convening from 11 a.m. on April 3 to 4.02 a.m. on April 4.

The session saw the introduction of 49 Private Members' Bills, underscoring the legislative activity during this period. The House adjourned sine die on Friday.

Reflecting on the session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the significance of the debates. "The House engaged in an insightful discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, spanning three days with active participation from 73 Members. Similarly, deliberations on the Union Budget 2025-26 lasted over three days, drawing contributions from 89 Members," he noted.

The Rajya Sabha also held substantive discussions on four key ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah responding to the debate.

Chairman Dhankhar emphasized the historic nature of the April 3-4 sitting, calling it a defining moment in legislative history. "The Rajya Sabha etched its name in the annals of history with an unprecedented 17-hour sitting. During this marathon session, the House passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, a transformative law aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in Waqf property management while modernizing legacy systems," he stated.

Overall, the House functioned for a total of 159 hours, surpassing usual productivity benchmarks.

Chairman Dhankhar noted that beyond legislative achievements, this session was exemplified by engaging debates, sharp wit, humour, and cross-party collaboration, reinforcing democratic traditions. "The discourse was enriched with enlightened inputs and diverse opinions, ensuring parliamentary decorum and legislative rigor," he remarked.

He further stated that the session stands as a defining moment in India's parliamentary history, demonstrating how dialogue, perseverance, and shared purpose can lead to meaningful governance.

With its record-breaking sitting and legislative achievements, this session has set a new benchmark for parliamentary productivity and democratic engagement, he said.