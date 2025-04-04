48 JKAS Officers' Transfer Orders: Have Acted Within My Domain, Says J&K LG After Row Erupts

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 4 (IANS) Reacting to the resolution passed by the National Conference-led alliance in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that condemned the transfer order of 48 JKAS officers issued by him, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Friday that he has acted within his domain.

LG Manoj Sinha was reacting to the resolution passed at Friday's crucial meeting of alliance partners called by J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

The meeting passed two resolutions, one opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the other condemning the transfer order issued by the LG.

“The Government must honour the people's mandate. We have passed resolutions urging the Government of India (GOI) to respect the will of the people.

“While we maintain a cordial relationship with the LG, this should not be mistaken for weakness.

“We are trying to maintain dignity in governance, but this should not be read as our weakness.

“The alliance partners passed two resolutions during today's meeting. One resolution opposes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labelling it as a measure targeting Muslims and other minorities in the country.

“The second resolution demands that the Centre should respect the democratic mandate of Jammu and Kashmir's people, emphasising that the authority of an elected government must not be sidelined," NC spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq told reporters after the meeting ended.

Reacting to this development, LG Manoj Sinha told some reporters,“I want to make it absolutely clear that the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament and I have not done anything outside the limits of that Act.

“I am well within my domain and I will never do anything outside my domain. I know my limits and I will never cross those limits”.

While the Omar Abdullah-led NC Government was irked by the transfer order issued by Sinha, sources close to the LG said that the officers transferred by him have magisterial powers pertaining to law and order that comes directly under the LG's office.