American Battery Technology Company Announces Contract To Sell Legacy Property In Fernley, Nevada

Reno, Nev., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, has announced the sale of one of its unused legacy properties located at 395 Logan Lane in Fernley, Nevada. This 12-acre property entered into contract to sell for $6.75 million, with the transaction expected to close on or before July 10, 2025.

This strategic sale will support the company's mission to advance its lithium-ion battery recycling technologies and streamlined operations at its commercial-scale battery recycling facility in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) at 2500 Peru Drive, McCarran, Nevada. The prioritization of this operational facility at TRIC allows ABTC to continue its focused implementation on its innovative recycling processes that are critical to developing a domestic supply of refined battery materials.

“The acquisition of our industrial recycling facility at TRIC substantially accelerated the implementation of our first integrated, commercial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling operations,” said American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert.“The sale of one of our legacy Fernley assets will provide additional resources to continue to execute the second phase of our advanced recycling technologies, strengthening our ability to foster the development of one of North America's first closed-loop battery material supply chains.”

ABTC's recycling facility is built on a first-of-its-kind technology framework that combines advanced de-manufacturing processes with selective hydrometallurgical methods. This feedstock-agnostic system allows for the processing of various lithium-ion batteries regardless of size, shape, or chemistry. The facility's first operational phase produces materials such as copper, aluminum, steel, lithium intermediate, and black mass. Further refinement in the second phase enables the production of battery-grade nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, manganese sulfate, and lithium hydroxide.

The company continues to evaluate opportunities for its real property asset at 390 Logan Lane and the company's water rights holdings located in Fernley, Nevada.

