Edison Awards Honor 2025 Winners, Showcasing Groundbreaking Innovation And Leadership

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA and Michael Crow, ASU Receive Edison Achievement Awards for Visionary Contributions

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards, a global platform celebrating game-changing innovations, took center stage last night to honor the winners of the 2025 Edison Awards. This year's recipients exemplify ingenuity, leadership, and the drive to create solutions that make the world more productive, sustainable, and livable for all. For the full list of this year's winners, click HERE .

"At a time when industries are transforming at an unprecedented pace, the Edison Awards serve as a beacon for the kind of visionary thinking that drives meaningful progress," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. "It is always inspiring to be surrounded by such brilliant minds, each of whom is redefining what's possible in their field. Their work isn't just innovative-it's shaping the future."

Innovation in Action: The 2025 Edison Awards Inspire the Future

The 2025 Edison Awards spanned a dynamic couple of days, bringing together a distinguished community of entrepreneurs and executives from diverse industries. Attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions, live demonstrations, and valuable networking opportunities, engaging with leaders shaping the future of technology, education, healthcare, energy, AI, and sustainability.

Industry experts took the stage to explore the need for innovation as a crucial part of every organization, the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, the next frontier of sustainability and resilience, and the breakthroughs redefining the way we live and work. Speakers included renowned figures such as Syd Kitson, Gregory Robinson, Carmichael Roberts, Kathi Vidal, Chris Vazanna, and Clarence Wooten, who all shared insights on how disruptive technologies are transforming industries and societies.

Honoring Visionaries: Jensen Huang & Michael Crow

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2025 Edison Achievement Awards to two extraordinary leaders in innovation:



Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA – Recognized for revolutionizing computing and artificial intelligence, Huang's leadership has transformed AI from a concept into a driving force behind advancements in healthcare, autonomous systems, and scientific discovery. Michael Crow, President of Arizona State University – Celebrated for his trailblazing leadership in education, research, and technology-driven innovation, Crow has redefined the modern university model, bridging academia to the masses and tackling global challenges.

Both honorees delivered inspiring remarks on the importance of bold leadership, the future of innovation, and the power of failure as a catalyst for groundbreaking success.

Recognizing the Next Generation of Innovators

The year's event also introduced the 2025 class of Lewis Latimer Fellows , a group of rising innovators committed to solving real-world challenges through mentorship, collaboration, and hands-on innovation. John Cropper, Co-Founder of the LLFP , emphasized the significance of this cohort, stating, "The 2025 fellows embody the bold, forward-thinking talent that will drive the next era of breakthroughs. Their diverse expertise and fresh perspectives are exactly what is needed to push innovation beyond boundaries and into meaningful action." These fellows represent a wide range of disciplines, including materials science, sustainability, aviation, diplomacy, world-building, leadership, gamification, and education.

The 2025 Edison Awards not only recognized outstanding achievements but also provided a dynamic space for industry leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and envision what's next. For more information on the 2025 Edison Awards and how you can submit your game-changing innovation, visit .

The Edison Awards would like to thank its 2025 sponsors: 35 Mule , Babcock Ranch , Black & Veatch , Blue Waters Development Group , Cargill , City of Cape Coral , City of Fort Myers , Collaboratory , Cushman & Wakefield , Fort Myers CRA , FGCU , Florida Power & Light , Horizon Foundation , Gulfshore Business , Lee Health , SABIC , U.S. News & World Report , and U.S. Sugar . For more information about the Edison Awards and the 2025 winners, visit .

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable individuals and companies to create a better future by recognizing and celebrating the world's most innovative new products, services, and business leaders.

PR Contact:

Rachel Reed

[email protected]

SOURCE Edison Awards

