Handcrafted And Eco-Friendly Rugs Collection Launched By Home And Soul Furniture

Louis Hand Knotted Rug

New Rugs Collection

Handwoven Rugs

Home and Soul Furniture introduces a new collection of hand-knotted, and eco-friendly rugs, combining traditional craftsmanship with sustainable design.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Home and Soul Furniture announces the launch of a new collection of rugs, designed to offer sustainable, stylish, and versatile options for modern living spaces. The collection features a variety of indoor hand-knotted, eco-friendly, and boho outdoor rugs that combine traditional craftsmanship with eco-conscious materials, ideal for both interior and exterior environments.The Hand made Rugs in the collection are crafted with precision, showcasing intricate designs and superior craftsmanship. These rugs are made using traditional hand-knotting techniques, ensuring each piece is unique and durable. The high-quality materials used in their creation provide not only a luxurious feel underfoot but also a long-lasting addition to any room.For those prioritizing sustainability, the Eco Friendly Rugs in the collection are made from natural fibers such as jute, wool, and cotton, along with recycled materials like plastic bottles, recycled polyester and reclaimed fibers. These materials are carefully sourced to minimize environmental impact while maintaining exceptional durability and comfort. The eco-friendly rugs are available in a variety of styles, ranging from simple and minimalist designs to more textured, detailed patterns that bring warmth and sophistication to any interior space.Additionally, the Outdoor Rugs are designed to withstand the elements while adding comfort and style to outdoor areas. Crafted with weather-resistant materials, these rugs are perfect for balconies, patios, or gardens, offering a practical solution for enhancing outdoor living spaces. The outdoor rugs combine functionality with aesthetic appeal, providing a durable yet stylish foundation for any outdoor gathering area.Each rug in the collection is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability, offering an eco-conscious way to add beauty and comfort to living spaces. The combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern design ensures that these rugs complement a range of interior and exterior styles, from contemporary to bohemian, industrial to minimalist.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is committed to offering high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and home decor designed to enhance modern living spaces. The collection reflects a focus on sustainability, combining timeless design, durability, and functionality. The company strives to create a harmonious living environment that embraces responsible design practices while offering pieces that are both beautiful and practical.For more information on the rugs collection and to view the full range of furniture and home decor, visit Home and Soul Dubai's website

Carol Sukkar

Home and Soul Furniture Trading LLC

+971 56 112 1444

...

