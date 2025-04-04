QR Code Payments Market Report 2025: Payments To Exceed $8 Trillion By 2029 - Understand Future Growth, Key Trends And The Competitive Environment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "QR Code Payments Market: 2025-2029" report has been added tooffering.

QR Code Payments research suite provides a detailed analysis of the adoption and uses of QR code payments across the globe; enabling stakeholders such as payments providers, financial institutions and merchants to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.

The suite includes several different options that can be purchased separately, including access to data that maps adoption and future growth of the QR code payments market. The research in this insightful study uncovers the latest trends and opportunities within the market, and provides extensive analysis of the 18 market leaders using a combination of quantitative and qualitative scoring criteria to provide vendor positioning for these key players, as well as 5-year market sizing and data forecasts analysing the different segments in QR code payments; volume, value, users and more. The coverage can also be purchased as a full research suite, containing all these elements, at a substantial discount.

This report examines the QR Code Payments market landscape in detail; assessing market trends and factors shaping the evolution of the rapidly growing market. The report delivers comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for QR code payment providers; evaluating trends and drivers of the QR code payments market and how they compare to alternative digital and contactless forms of payments.

The report analyses the present and future outlook for QR code payments across multiple industries, and regional analysis highlighting how certain markets and regions are utilising QR codes. Finally, the report provides insights on the challenges and limitations of QR code payments in terms of functionality and adoption across several regions.

Collectively, these documents provide a critical tool for understanding the rapidly evolving QR code payments market; allowing QR code payment providers and technology vendors to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such an uncertain and rapidly growing market.

Key Features



Market Dynamics: The report provides a comprehensive market assessment discussing key market trends impacting the effectiveness and value proposition of the QR code payments market, as well as an in-depth evaluation of the future growth of the market and readiness for further disruption. This enables readers to understand the critical innovations driving this market forwards.

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the QR code payments market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders including payment providers, financial institutions, super-app and messaging platforms, and more.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Provides 5-year forecasts for QR code payment activities including total users of QR code payments, total number of mobile handsets and average amount of QR code payments made per mobile handset per annum. Total volume and value of QR code payments, including splits between national and third-party schemes, and QR code payments in retail, transport, and P2P transfers. Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 18 QR code payments systems vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

This market-leading research suite for the QR Code Payments market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 37 tables and over 15,318 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:



Total Number of QR Code Payment Users

Total Volume of QR Code Payments Total Value of QR Code Payments

These metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:

QR Code Payment Scheme



National Third party

QR Code Segments



P2P

Retail Ticketing

Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:



Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select countries and compare each of them. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via five interactive scenarios

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard for QR Code Payments provides detailed evaluation and market positioning for 18 leading vendors in the QR code payments space. The vendors are positioned either as an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger, based on capacity and capability assessments.



Alipay

BharatPe

Google Pay

Kakoa

LINE Pay

Maya

Mercado Pago

MoMo

M-PESA

PayPal

PayPay

PhonePe

Rakuten Pay

Revolut

STC Pay

UnionPay

WeChat Pay Vipps MobilePay

