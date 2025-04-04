Trump's Tariffs May Help Ukrainian Corn Producers Experts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The recent tariffs introduced by Donald Trump for most countries around the world may help Ukrainian corn exporters increase their share in the global market.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian corn, a key element in the country's grain sector, could benefit from the tariffs imposed by the U.S., as it is able to partially substitute for U.S. corn if retaliatory sanctions are imposed, analysts said.

According to estimates, Ukraine may export about 22 million tons of corn this year. If major importers impose tariffs on American corn, it will open a large window of opportunity for alternative suppliers. In this case, Ukrainian corn will find itself in an advantageous position: competitive price, stable logistics and close ties with the EU and Asian markets, the analytical agency ASAP Agri said.

Although Brazil will benefit the most from the tariffs imposed, experts note, it is not able to cover all global demand, part of which can be covered by Ukraine.

Another analytical agency Barva Invest indicates that in the grain market, the U.S. is a competition for Ukraine, not a trading partner. Therefore, the potential introduction of restrictions on imports from the U.S. by other countries could have a significant impact on Ukraine.

Analysts believe that the EU, Australia and China will most likely introduce certain mirror restrictions, which opens up strategic opportunities for Ukraine, as it directly competes with the U.S. in these markets. First of all, this is a market for corn, soybeans and wheat, and indirectly – for rapeseed, sunflower oil, and barley, Barva Invest noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Donald Trump introduced sweeping tariffs on goods from U.S. trading partners, which he called America's“Liberation Day”.

Products from Ukraine will now be subject to a 10% tariff when imported into the United States, while for many other countries the tariffs are much higher. It is expected that countertariffs will be introduced against U.S. products in different countries around the world.