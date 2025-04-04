403
U.S. Dollar Surges Against Colombian Peso As Oil Prices Collapse
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USD/COP exchange rate climbed to 4,162.4 as of April 4, 2025, according to TradingView data. The dollar strengthened significantly against the Colombian peso, recovering all losses from the previous day's sharp decline to 4,110.
Oil prices experienced their worst single-day plunge since 2022 on Thursday. Brent crude tumbled 6.4% to below $70 per barrel while WTI crude dropped 6.6% to around $66.
This oil market collapse directly impacts Colombia's currency, as the country remains heavily dependent on petroleum exports. Two major factors triggered the oil price crash.
President Trump announced sweeping new tariffs that raised fears of economic slowdown. Shortly after, OPEC+ revealed plans to triple their production increase for May to 411,000 barrels per day, overwhelming market expectations.
The Colombian peso reacted predictably to these developments. The currency temporarily strengthened on April 3, pushing USD/COP down to 4,110 levels. This strength proved short-lived as oil prices continued falling.
The peso quickly reversed course, weakening substantially and sending the exchange rate back up to 4,162.4 by Friday morning. The chart shows notable volatility throughout late March.
USD/COP peaked near 4,210 on March 31 before experiencing several sharp declines. The current rate sits near the 50-day moving average of approximately 4,158, a level that has acted as both support and resistance recently.
Oil Shock Hits Colombian Peso
U.S. crude inventory data amplified oil market pressure. The Energy Information Administration reported a 6.2 million barrel increase last week, far exceeding analyst predictions of a 2.1 million barrel decrease. This surprise buildup intensified oversupply concerns.
The peso's weakness mirrors patterns seen across other oil-exporting nations' currencies. Similar movements appeared in the Brazilian real and Mexican peso, indicating regional correlation rather than Colombia-specific factors.
Trading volumes remained elevated during Thursday's session as investors repositioned portfolios. Market participants now expect continued currency volatility as traders assess the full impact of oil market developments on Colombia's export revenue.
Colombian businesses face growing challenges from these rapid exchange rate fluctuations. The sudden peso weakness complicates pricing strategies and increases import costs. Many exporters had briefly celebrated the peso's strength on April 3 before facing the harsh reality of its reversal.
The Colombian central bank will likely monitor these currency movements closely. The volatility directly impacts inflation forecasts and may influence monetary policy decisions scheduled for later this month.
