Silicon Photonics | A $7.14B Market By 2030 | How Innovations In Silicon Photonics Are Paving The Way For Next-Gen Data Centers And Telecom Networks
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for silicon photonics in enhancing data transmission
5.1.1.2. Surging need to alleviate power consumption using silicon photonic transceivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Elevated cost of manufacturing Silicon Photonics integrated circuits
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Surging investments and funding for increasing production of silicon photonics solutions
5.1.3.2. Ongoing integration of novel technology in LiDAR chips
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Complexity in the integration of on-chip laser and risk of thermal effect
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Product Type: Growing usage of optical transceivers for miniaturizing optical devices
5.2.2. Components: Increasing demand for silicon-based laser in optical networks
5.2.3. Waveguide: Rising preference for 1,310-1,550 NM waveguide in telecommunications for high precision and stability
5.2.4. End-use: Extending applications of silicon photonics in healthcare & life Sciences due to improved medical imaging accuracy
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Silicon Photonics Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Optical Engines
6.3. Optical Multiplexers
6.4. Optical Transceivers
6.5. Waveguides
7. Silicon Photonics Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Laser
7.3. Optical Modulators
7.4. Photodetectors
7.5. Wavelength-Division Multiplexing Filters
8. Silicon Photonics Market, by Waveguide
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 1,310-1,550 NM
8.3. 400-1,500 NM
8.4. 900-7,000 NM
9. Silicon Photonics Market, by End-use
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.3. Consumer Electronics
9.4. Defense & Security
9.5. Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.6. IT & Telecommunications
10. Americas Silicon Photonics Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Silicon Photonics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Silicon Photonics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Jabil expand its silicon photonics capabilities to support advanced AI and data center technologies
13.3.2. Taiwan's silicon photonics alliance accelerates AI energy solutions with global standards and R&D collaborations
13.3.3. Coherent Corp introduces high-efficiency lasers to enhance silicon photonics transceivers
13.3.4. Sivers Semiconductors to combine Sivers' Photonics subsidiary with byNordic
13.3.5. Intel and Source Photonics propel 800G transceivers to the forefront of datacentre solutions
13.3.6. Samsung Foundry's 2027 roadmap enhances AI integration with 1.4nm process and silicon photonics advancements
13.3.7. DustPhotonics secures USD 24 million in Series B funding to advance silicon photonics for next-gen data centers
13.3.8. Infleqtion propels quantum technology commercialization with strategic silicon photonics acquisitions
13.3.9. TSMC-Broadcom-Nvidia alliance advancing silicon photonics for high-speed AI data transmission
13.3.10. Tower Semiconductor and InnoLight's strategic partnership advances the development of next-gen silicon photonics-based optical transceivers
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
13.4.1. STMicroelectronics N.V.
13.4.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.
13.4.3. Broadcom Inc.
13.4.4. Intel Corporation
