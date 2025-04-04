Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Subsidiary Prestodoctor Launches April Promotion Offering 42.0% Off Medical Cannabis Evaluations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MESQUITE, NV, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCIQ: CBDS), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PrestoDoctor ( ), is rolling out a limited-time April promotion offering 42.0% off medical cannabis card evaluations and renewals throughout the month of April, our largest ever discount.

The promotion is available to both new patients and returning users in participating states via PrestoDoctor's HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform. The discount is timed to celebrate 4/20, a widely recognized date in cannabis culture, and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to affordability, accessibility, and patient wellness.

“Our 4/20 promotion is more than a nod to tradition - it's a way to give back to the community that supports us year-round,” said Rob Tankson, COO of PrestoDoctor.“By making access to medical cannabis evaluations more affordable, we hope to empower more patients to explore alternative health solutions safely and legally.”

The promotion is being actively marketed across social platforms including Instagram (@prestodoctor_official) and is accessible through the PrestoDoctor website at .

PrestoDoctor offers the greatest value and convenience; simply, sign up, choose an appointment time (same-day appointments available) and video chat with one of our licensed physicians and receive a digital recommendation immediately, and your official copy arrives in the mail a few days later (in CA; some states may take longer if the state sends your card).

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Texas and Louisiana. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with over 20,000 5-star reviews.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (CBDS)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka“CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as blockchain innovation. The company is actively engaged in leveraging emerging digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and blockchain technology to enhance its offerings and create new market opportunities.

Core Business Segments

CBDS focuses on cannabis telemedicine, developing and commercializing cannabis-based products, including CBD-infused wellness solutions, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical-grade formulations. The company seeks to expand its product portfolio through strategic licensing agreements, research partnerships, and acquisitions in the cannabis industry.

Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion:

Recognizing the growing importance of blockchain technology and DeFi, CBDS explores innovative applications in tokenization, smart contracts, and decentralized finance protocols.

The company is developing blockchain-powered solutions aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency in cannabis supply chains and financial transactions.

As part of its digital asset strategy, Dogecoin Cash, Inc. continues to assess potential utility tokens, NFTs, and other crypto-related ventures that align with its long-term vision.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Acquisitions & Partnerships: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. actively seeks strategic mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand its influence in both the cannabis and blockchain industries.

Regulatory Compliance & Innovation: The company remains committed to operating within regulatory frameworks while leveraging emerging technologies to drive efficiency and growth.

Market Expansion & Investor Relations: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. aims to broaden its investor base and enhance shareholder value by expanding market penetration and diversifying revenue streams.

As the cannabis and blockchain markets continue to evolve, Dogecoin Cash, Inc. positions itself as a forward-thinking company, bridging the gap between natural wellness and decentralized finance. The company's long-term vision involves leveraging blockchain for real-world applications, including traceability in the cannabis industry, DeFi lending solutions, and digital payment integrations.

For the latest updates and investor details, visit . For information on risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s SEC filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s filings with the SEC.

Contact Information: ...

Follow CBDS on X: @DogeCoinCashInc

'