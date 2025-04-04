Shura Council To Participate In IPU Assembly In Tashkent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council, with a delegation headed by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, is participating in the meetings of the 150th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly and the 215th session of the Governing Council of the union.

The five-day meeting is set to begin today (Friday), in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

The session's agenda includes several topics related to current global issues, most notably developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to issues of international peace and security, environmental governance mechanisms to address the repercussions of climate change, and activating legislative frameworks to achieve social and economic justice.

Participants will also review parliamentary initiatives aimed at accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals at the regional and international levels and discuss the progress made in achieving these goals.