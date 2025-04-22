UAE: Dialect Ban For Non-Emiratis To Promote Proper Language Use Among Children, Say Experts

In a significant move aimed at preserving the cultural identity and heritage of the UAE, the government has recently implemented a new media policy that restricts the use of the Emirati dialect to citizens only.

Prominent experts in Emirati dialect and culture have come forth to express their strong support for this initiative, highlighting its importance in preserving the UAE's unique linguistic identity .

Lamia Rashid Al Shamsi, a 54-year-old mother and grandmother from Sharjah, has been actively documenting Emirati vocabulary since 2014 through social media and aiming to publish a book soon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She highlighted the positive implications of the new policy, stating,“I have always felt that when I hear any media personality speaking the Emirati dialect incorrectly, it can influence children who are users of social media. We want to hold on to our language, and this decision by the government is a step in the right direction."

The Emirati dialect is characterized by its authenticity, as its roots, vocabulary, and expressions trace back to Classical Arabic language. Researcher, Alia, said, "Eighty per cent of the Emirati dialect comes from the Arabic language. The pronunciation of letters may change, but their origin is Arabic." She explained that whenever she looks up a word from the Emirati dialect, she finds it in the Arabic dictionary.

The Emirati dialect, across the diverse geographical landscape of the UAE, reflects the presence of many tribes living along the coasts, in the mountains, and in the desert. While there may be slight differences in words and expressions among tribes and areas, including some specific maritime and mountainous terms, the dialect generally shares many common features.

Hanan Al Fardan, an Emirati entrepreneur and founder of the Al-Ramsa Institute, holds a master's degree in educational policies. She resigned from her job to establish the first specialised institute in the region for teaching the Emirati dialect to non-native speakers with Emirati Abdullah AlKaabi.

She has done several workshops about Emirati culture, books, and publishing videos.“This initiative will help foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of our dialect among the younger generation,” she stated.“It is essential that we teach our children to embrace and communicate in their native dialect while also promoting its proper use.”

Hanan expressed her appreciation for the decision, noting,“The decision is unique as no Arab country has previously announced such a measure. It comes at a timely moment when we have seen advertisements using the Emirati dialect and traditional attire in negative contexts.”

"Regulating this usage does not mean an absolute ban; rather, it organises the commercial use of the dialect without affecting social use or the genuine desire to learn and communicate," she added.

Sheikha Mohammed Al Hai, a writer and researcher in Emirati heritage from Ras Al Khaimah, also voiced her support for the policy, stating,“The new law serves future generations. I often find myself explaining Emirati vocabulary in my books that I have published, and I speak to my grandchildren in the old Emirati dialect so they can acquire it. This decision is vital, as many people are unaware of their heritage.”

Sheikha lamented the misrepresentation of the Emirati dialect in media, saying,“We have seen instances where the dialect has been used sarcastically, leading to confusion about our cultural identity. This policy is a necessary step to protect our identity.”

Experts believe that this new policy will significantly increase awareness of the importance of learning the correct Emirati dialect and will lead to a rise in educational resources, particularly on social media platforms. The initiative is expected to encourage fostering cultural understanding and appreciation for locals and residents alike.