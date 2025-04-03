Duraserv Furthers Midwest Expansion With Paul Reilly Company Acquisition

This partnership marks a significant milestone for DuraServ, enabling the company to leverage its established commercial best practices and industry expertise to further grow and enhance the PRC brand. Since 2001, DuraServ has grown into a market-leading business, expanding commercial and industrial segments rapidly across North America. "We are thrilled to welcome PRC to the DuraServ team," said David Iliff, Chief Executive Officer of DuraServ. "This acquisition represents a perfect alignment of strategic goals. It strengthens our ability to serve a wider customer base with the highest quality overhead door and loading dock solutions and underscores the shared cultural values and commitment to excellence that both companies bring to this partnership."

PRC offers high-quality equipment, expert installations, reliable repair services, and a commitment to integrity that their customers have relied on to scale their businesses. "This is an exciting chapter for Paul Reilly Company," said Mike Fitzgerald, President & CEO of PRC. "Joining forces with DuraServ is a powerful opportunity to elevate the experience for both our dedicated team and our valued customers. It allows us to offer an even broader range of services and expertise while maintaining the personalized service that customers have come to expect. We are confident that this partnership will drive growth and create new opportunities for our team and our customers."

Learn more about DuraServ's network of companies that keep businesses moving across North America at duraservcorp/companies/ .

About DuraServ

As the leading provider of commercial, industrial, and residential overhead door and loading dock solutions, DuraServ is a trusted partner for over 10,000 local and national customers. Strengthened by financial partner Leonard Green & Partners (LGP) based in Los Angeles, California, the company serves a diverse range of industries from big-box, retail, and food and beverage to manufacturing, transportation, and logistics. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, the company operates approximately 40-plus branches throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit .

About Paul Reilly Company

Paul Reilly Company (PRC) is a commercial overhead door and loading dock service and installation business located in Chicago, IL. Founded in 1977 by Paul Reilly, the company has a long history as a leading industrial equipment solutions provider within the dock and door industry. PRC operates three facilities located in Chicago, as well as Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With 75 employees averaging more than 10 years of service with the company, the team strengthens the service experience for their customers. For more information, please visit .

