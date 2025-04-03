Littman Krooks Partner Amy C. O'hara, CELA®, Elected As A Fellow To The American College Of Trust And Estate Counsel

Rye Brook, New York – Littman Krooks LLP Partner Amy C. O'Hara, Esq., CELA®, has been elected a Fellow to the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). ACTEC Fellows are peer-elected attorneys across the United States and abroad who are at the top of their legal profession and committed to maintaining excellence in the trust and estate legal field and who continually improve the practice of trust and estate law . ACTEC Fellows must have at least 10 years of experience and have an outstanding reputation in trusts and estates law.

“Being elected as a Fellow of ACTEC is an incredible honor. ACTEC is a prestigious organization dedicated to excellence in trust and estate law, and I am humbled to join such a distinguished group of professionals. I look forward to contributing to the organization's mission and continuing to serve clients and the legal community with the highest standards of integrity,” stated Amy C. O'Hara.

Littman Krooks LLP is honored to have two ACTEC Fellows, as Amy joins founding partner Bernard A. Krooks , a past chair of ACTEC's Elder Law Committee.

Amy has extensive experience in special needs planning, elder law, fiduciary representation, guardianship, and trusts and estates. Renowned for her thought leadership, Amy is a sought-after speaker who frequently lectures for both professional and advocacy organizations on the critical importance of tailored legal planning for individuals with disabilities and aging adults, as well as for their families. She is known for her ability to demystify complex topics in special needs and elder law, offering valuable insights on current trends, regulations, and best practices.

She is recognized as a Certified Elder Law Attorney® (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation (NELF), the only organization approved by the American Bar Association to offer certification in the practice area of elder law. Littman Krooks is the only law firm in New York State with three CELA® accredited attorneys.

Amy's professional affiliations reflect her deep commitment to the field. She is an active member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), a Past-President of the Special Needs Alliance -a national nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for families managing special needs-and currently serves as President of the Board of Directors for Westchester Disabled on the Move, Inc., a nonprofit focused on improving quality of life and securing rights for people with disabilities.

Additionally, Amy is a dedicated member of the American Bar Association, where she serves as Co-Chair of the Special Needs Planning Committee within the Real Property, Trust & Estate Law Section. Her involvement extends to the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) as Vice Chair of the Special Needs Planning Committee for the Elder Law and Special Needs Section, and she is also a member of the NYSBA Trusts and Estates Section. Amy maintains active membership in the Westchester County Bar Association and the Estate Planning Council of Westchester County.

Amy co-authors the Special Needs Trusts Handbook , a comprehensive treatise published by Wolters Kluwer, which serves as a critical guide for legal practitioners nationwide.

Littman Krooks LLP provides sophisticated legal advice, and the high-level of expertise ordinarily associated with large law firms along with the personal attention and responsiveness of smaller firms. These ingredients, which are the cornerstone of effective representation and necessary for a successful lawyer/client relationship, have become the foundation of the firm's success. Littman Krooks LLP offers legal services in several. areas of law, including elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, special education advocacy, and corporate and securities. Their offices are located at 1325 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York and 800 Westchester Ave, Rye Brook, New York.

