Dallas School Shooting: Massive Police Response Reported, Hundreds Of Students Evacuated
Details surrounding the incident remain limited, and authorities have not confirmed whether any injuries occurred.
Aerial footage showed a heavy police presence with multiple emergency vehicles stationed around the school .
The Dallas Independent School District (DISD) later announced that the campus had been secured, although officials did not clarify the nature or outcome of the incident. The school , which serves approximately 1,000 students, was placed under lockdown as a precaution.
By mid-afternoon, DISD stated that parents could reunite with students at a nearby stadium. Counselors have also been made available to support students and staff affected by the incident.
Authorities are expected to release more information as the investigation continues.
