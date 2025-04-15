China Slams Donald Trump's 'Extremely Shameless' Trade War In Fiery Rant: 'Let Those Peasants In The US Wail'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A top Chinese official issued a scathing warning of President Donald Trump's latest tariff escalation on Tuesday (April 15), warning that the“extremely shameless” trade war would ultimately harm "peasants in the United States".

Xia Baolong, who oversees Hong Kong and Macao affairs for Beijing, in a nationally televised address, condemned the Trump administration's decision to impose a 145% levy on goods from the region , calling the move“brutally unreasonable”.

“The US isn't after our tariffs but our very survival,” Xia declared.“The US has repeatedly contained and suppressed Hong Kong ... and this will eventually backfire on itself.”

“Let those peasants in the United States wail in front of the 5,000 years of Chinese civilization.”

China won't be bullied: Xia

The fiery remarks mark one of the strongest public responses yet from Beijing as tensions between the two countries escalate again.

“The Chinese people do not cause trouble, nor are they afraid of trouble,” Xia said.

“Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China.”

He argued that US attempts to use economic pressure would ultimately fail, just as they had in previous standoffs involving Hong Kong.

Beijing retaliates with steep tariff hikes

The remarks come just days after China announced it would raise its own tariffs on US goods to 125% in retaliation for Trump's move .

The tit-for-tat measures have heightened fears of another full-blown trade war , with both sides digging in.

JD Vance sparks diplomatic fury

Tensions had already flared after US Vice President JD Vance sparked outrage in Beijing with controversial comments about China's role in US consumerism.

“The U.S. borrows from Chinese peasants to buy things those Chinese peasants manufacture,” Vance had said.

That remark drew immediate condemnation from China's foreign ministry.

"To hear words that lack knowledge and respect like those uttered by this Vice President is both surprising and kind of lamentable," said spokesperson Lin Jian.

Lin said the comments reflect a misunderstanding of modern China and demonstrate a lack of respect for the Chinese people.

The latest war of words underscores the worsening state of US-China relations amid trade war.

