Stabull Labs Announces Public Sale Of $STABUL Token On Probit Global Exchange

Public sale of governance token commences April 16, with a listing to follow in May; near-term upgrades include Base chain integration, wallet expansion, and DeFi aggregator support.

Stabull Labs LLC , operator of the stablecoin and real-world asset (RWA) decentralised exchange (DEX), Stabull.Finance , has announced the upcoming public sale of its governance token, $STABUL, launching on ProBit Global Exchange on Wednesday, 16th April at 03:00 UTC.

Stabull is a DEX optimised for stablecoins and RWA's, utilising off-chain price oracles to ensure accurate pricing of tokens within its pools. The platform currently supports a growing list of audited stablecoins and tokenised commodities-such as EURS, GYEN, NZDS, TRYB, and USDC on Ethereum, with broader support on Polygon, including BRZ, COPM, DAI, PAXG, PHPC, USDT, XSGD, and more.

The (IEO) will be conducted in three phases, starting with a 72-hour offering on ProBit's Launchpad at a fixed price of $3 USD per token. The $STABUL token has a maximum supply of 10 million, with 20% locked in unsellable protocol-owned liquidity and 30% allocated to a 10-year Liquidity Mining Program- a structure designed to promote long-term sustainability.

This public sale follows six months of intensive airdrop campaigns that stress-tested the protocol. During this period, Stabull processed tens of thousands of transactions, facilitating over $3.7 million in stablecoin and RWA swaps across the 12 currently supported assets. With the campaigns concluded, the platform has now implemented its standard fee structure:



0.15% per swap (per pool utilised)

70% of fees distributed to Liquidity Providers Remaining fees reinvested into protocol operations

Following the IEO, the $STABUL token will officially list on ProBit in mid-May-enabling the team to accelerate protocol and dApp upgrades, expand the number of available pools, and continue building out the premier DeFi platform for discovering, swapping, and earning yield on audited stable assets.

Expanding the Stabull Ecosystem

As part of its 2025 roadmap, Stabull Labs has outlined several key upgrades to be completed by the end of Q3:



Chain Expansion : Integration with Base as the third supported network-alongside Ethereum and Polygon-to support growing stablecoin and RWA adoption across chains.

DeFi Aggregator Integrations : Opening Stabull's pools to broader swap routes and liquidity sources, increasing platform utility and LP revenue opportunities. Wallet Connectivity : A revamped, industry-standard wallet connection system that will support desktop, browser extension, hardware, and mobile wallets.

For more information on the $STABUL IEO, users can visit the . More information about the platform is available at .

About Stabull Finance

offers a proactive Automated Market Maker (AMM) on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, supporting a growing portfolio of real-world assets (RWAs) and fiat-backed stablecoins. It aims to provide essential infrastructure for the FX and Web3 ecosystem, facilitating the trading of non-USD stablecoins and other RWAs with low execution costs, instant settlement, and capital-efficient liquidity provision.

Media Information

Users can contact the team by email via and a media kit is available to download