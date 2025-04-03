Applications Open For The 7Th Annual Gogettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition – Africa’S Youth Agrifood Entrepreneurs Invited To Drive Food Systems Transformation With A US$160,000 Prize Pool

The 2025 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize launches its seventh annual competition today in search for Africa's most promising young co-founders and founders across Africa who have launched businesses across Africa's agrifood value chain“from seed to fork”. Judges will be looking for innovative, scalable, and impact-driven agripreneurs (aged 18 to 35) who have built tech-savvy, sustainable businesses tackling food security, job creation, and equitable economic growth. Applications are open from 3 April to 10 June 2025.

In September 2025, GoGettaz finalists will pitch their businesses live on stage in Dakar, Senegal during the annual Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF) taking place 31 August to 5 September 2025. Two grand prizes of US$50,000 each will be awarded to the most outstanding male and female-led agribusinesses. An additional US$60,000 in Impact Awards will recognize businesses excelling in key areas such as technology, innovation, nutrition, food security, improving rural livelihoods, climate resilience, gender equity, natural resource conservation, and job creation.

The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition is an integral part of the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF), the world's premier forum for African agriculture and food systems, bringing together stakeholders to take practical action and share lessons that will empower Africa's young leaders for food systems transformation.

With the 2025 AFSF theme "Africa's Youth: Leading Collaboration, Innovation and Implementation of Agri-Food Systems Transformation," the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize competition is set to empower youth entrepreneurs from across West, Northern, Southern, Central, and Eastern Africa who looking to showcase, grow, and scale, their agrifood businesses.

As Africa faces mounting challenges of lack of infrastructure, access to finance, job creation, and food insecurity, its youth are stepping up as powerful agents of transformation. From the bustling trade hubs of West Africa to the agricultural heartlands of Southern Africa, young innovators are developing solutions that not only tackle immediate crises but also pave the way for a sustainable future. The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition serves as a platform for these change-makers, offering mentorship, exposure, networking, and resources to enhance their impact across Africa's diverse regions.

“I am continually amazed by the ingenuity and determination of the young entrepreneurs we meet through the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition each year,” said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara International and GoGettaz co-founder.“Their ability to leverage technology and innovative business models showcases the immense potential of the agrifood sector and the pivotal role of entrepreneurship in sustainable development. As we launch the 2025 campaign, we are inspired by the opportunity to empower and support young entrepreneurs who are enhancing job creation, uplifting communities, and nourishing Africa's growing population.”

With Africa set to represent one-quarter of the global population and one-third of the world's youth by 2050, according to United Nations projections, the continent's youth, over 70% who are younger than 30 years of age, hold immense potential. Africa's high entrepreneurship rates further underscore the continent as a potential global leader in youth-driven enterprise, innovation, and job creation.

“Africa's youth are brimming with creative energy and ideas to solve myriad problems with innovative solutions,” remarked GoGettaz co-founder Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Chairman of Econet Group who also served as Chair of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa for several years.

“They aren't waiting around for the perfect conditions; they are seizing the moment and embracing technology to revolutionize the agrifood industry across the continent,” he noted.“They are launching remarkable ventures, but to ensure they can grow and scale, our youth need the right support, access to capital, skills, and enabling environments to grow their young businesses into multimillion-dollar pan-African and global agribusinesses.”

“Our amazing young entrepreneurs deserve both recognition and support, which is why GoGettaz exists.” he said.

Since its inception in 2019, the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition has spotlighted diverse young entrepreneurs building innovative agribusinesses from traditional farming operations to high-tech AI-driven ventures. The 2025 competition is open to all African agripreneur-led businesses with headquarters on the African continent. Applications will be accepted in English and French.

“The 2025 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition is a rallying point for Africa's brightest young minds to pioneer transformative solutions and drive meaningful change.” said Amath Pathe Sene, Managing Director of the Africa Food Systems Forum.

“As Africa leads the charge in innovating for resilience, I am eager to see the groundbreaking climate-smart solutions that emerge from the 2025 contestants. The 2024 winners set a high standard by using innovative techniques aimed at preserving nutritional value using renewable energy and natural fibers to produce eco-friendly sanitary pads, improving health and hygiene. With food security under threat, exacerbated by climate change, Africa's agripreneurs are rising to the challenge, transforming agricultural practices, and spearheading sustainable technologies.” he said.

Beyond the prize money, top finalists will gain access to mentorship, training, introduction to investors, and other opportunities for collaboration.

How to Apply

GoGettaz invites young African agripreneurs across the continent to join the GoGettaz vibrant community and participate in the 2025 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition. Eligible applicants must :



Be 35 or younger at the time of submission.

Be a citizen of an African Union member country. Serve as a founder or co-founder of a legally registered venture operating in Africa (ventures must be registered by 10 June 2025).

Application Process :

: Follow @ GoGettazAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube to connect with peers and industry leaders. Share your journey using hashtags #GrowEntrepreneurs and #TransformFood.: Access resources, eligibility details, terms and conditions, and updates at .: Complete the online competition application on the website. You can save and revisit your application to ensure quality.: Applications must be submitted by 10 June 2025 to be considered for the US$160,000 prize pool and a chance to pitch LIVE at the AFSF Summit in Dakar, Senegal in September.

For additional details, to apply, or to learn how you can contribute to driving sustainable food systems transformation in Africa, visit . Stay engaged by connecting with @ GoGettazAfrica on social media.

Application Deadline: 10 June 2025

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of 2025 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition.

Media Contact:

Jane Machigere

...

Email: ...ca

Website:

Social Media: @ GoGettazAfrica

GoGettaz Co-Founders:



Yara International: Econet: ​

GoGettaz Partners:



Africa Food Systems Forum:

Alliance for a Green Revolution Africa:

Mastercard Foundation:

Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions: SNV Netherlands Development Organisation:

About GoGettaz:

GoGettaz is a youth-centric initiative at the heart of the Africa Food Systems Forum, empowering young Africans from across the continent aged 18-35 to drive innovation and transformation in the agrifood sector. Through its annual GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition, GoGettaz Community Platform, and Leadership Programs, young agripreneurs can connect to a vibrant ecosystem, learn new skills, and grow both themselves and their businesses.

Join the movement to grow entrepreneurs, revolutionize African agriculture, and tranform African food systems!