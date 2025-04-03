Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Car In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Thursday evening, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a civilian vehicle in Kherson's Korabelnyi district, injuring a 53-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Both victims sustained concussions, blast injuries, and traumatic brain injuries. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors assessed their condition as moderate.

Clinic, post office, bakery affected in Russian shelling of Chornobaivka

Earlier, a Russian strike on the village of Chornobaivka in the Kherson region destroyed a telemedicine office.