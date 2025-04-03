Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Car In Kherson
The Kherson Regional State Administration reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Both victims sustained concussions, blast injuries, and traumatic brain injuries. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors assessed their condition as moderate.Read also: Clinic, post office, bakery affected in Russian shelling of Chornobaivka
Earlier, a Russian strike on the village of Chornobaivka in the Kherson region destroyed a telemedicine office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment