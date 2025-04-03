Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Car In Kherson


2025-04-03 03:16:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday evening, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a civilian vehicle in Kherson's Korabelnyi district, injuring a 53-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Both victims sustained concussions, blast injuries, and traumatic brain injuries. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors assessed their condition as moderate.

Read also: Clinic, post office, bakery affected in Russian shelling of Chornobaivka

Earlier, a Russian strike on the village of Chornobaivka in the Kherson region destroyed a telemedicine office.

