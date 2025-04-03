Jordan Murphy Named Director Of Wrestling And Head Of Academy Wrestling At The St. James

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Murphy began wrestling as a ninth-grade student in the Science & Technology program at Oxon Hill High School. He went on to become a 3x Prince George's County Champion, finishing with over 100 career wins and earning the Joe Murphy Award, given to the county's highest-scoring senior. He capped his high school career with a 3rd-place finish at the Maryland State Wrestling Tournament.

As a collegiate wrestler, Murphy competed for Ashland University, becoming a 2x Super Regional II Champion, 3x NCAA Qualifier, and 2x NCAA All-American. He also earned Academic All-American honors and later served as an assistant coach under Head Coach Joshua Hutchens. He holds a degree in Park & Recreation Management from Frostburg State and an MBA with a focus in Sports Management from Ashland.

At Potomac High School, Murphy revitalized the wrestling program, leading the team to its first winning season in over 20 years and producing its first state placer in more than four decades. In 2024, he was named Maryland ACTE New Teacher of the Year. In addition to coaching, Murphy served as Assistant Athletic Director, Strength & Conditioning Coach, and Business Department Chair, and helped launch the 3DE model powered by Junior Achievement in Prince George's County.

Jordan has coached several legends – most notably, Oxon Hill alumni, Jahi Jones. Jahi Jones was a Big10 Medal of Honor recipient at the University of Maryland and now serves as the Director of the HBCU Wrestling Initiative. Jordan also serves alongside Dan Hodge Trophy Selection, Kerry McCoy, on the BWA ensuring equity and accessibility in Wrestling.

"Jordan Murphy is a phenomenal addition to our Team," said Elyse Graziano, Chief Sports Officer at The St. James. "His competitive pedigree and passion for developing student-athletes make him the perfect leader for our wrestling program."

The St. James Wrestling Program offers elite coaching, high-level competition, and comprehensive athlete support. Key features include:



Year-round training and competition with expert coaching

Full-size mats and recovery zones for optimized performance

Strength & conditioning programs built for wrestling demands

Recovery resources, including Courted spa, cryotherapy, and compression therapy

Nutrition support with customized meal planning from Vim & Victor College recruitment guidance to help athletes connect with NCAA programs

Murphy joins a growing team of elite coaches at The St. James, including Emanuel "Book" Richardson (Boys Basketball), Tamika Dudley (Girls Basketball), Stephy Samaras (Girls Lacrosse), Spencer Ford (Boys Lacrosse), Darryl Overton (Football), Maurice Hutton (Track & Field), Steve Bumbry (Baseball) and Josh Taylor (Squash).

"I'm excited to join The St. James and lead a program built on discipline, growth, and opportunity," said Murphy. "Wrestling has shaped who I am, and I'm honored to help the next generation find that same strength."

Applications for the 2025–2026 academic year are now open at .



Open House & Evaluation Day: Sunday, May 4, 4:30 -7:30pm

Evaluation Day Sign Up Form Shadow days for prospective students available by request

