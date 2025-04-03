Essilorluxottica And Roger Federer Extend Exclusive Global Eyewear Collaboration Between The RF Brand And Oliver Peoples

Paris, France (3 April 2025) – EssilorLuxottica and Roger Federer announce today the renewal of their successful collaboration for the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of eyewear under the Roger Federer (“RF”) and Oliver Peoples brands. The partnership, which lives at the intersection of luxury and performance eyewear, will now extend through December 31, 2027, building on the success of their first collections.

What began as an inspired creative partnership between Federer and Oliver Peoples quickly evolved into eyewear collections that resonate with consumers around the world. The renewed agreement signals both brands' shared commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and timeless style, while setting the stage for even greater achievements in the years ahead.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, commented:“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Roger Federer. Beyond being one of the most beloved and decorated athletes in the history of tennis, Roger is a true style icon whose influence extends beyond sport. His refined taste, elegance and unwavering pursuit of excellence makes him the perfect partner for us and Oliver Peoples”.

Roger Federer expressed his excitement about the renewed partnership:“I am incredibly excited to continue my collaboration with Oliver Peoples. I bought my first pair of sunglasses from the brand over twenty years ago, and it's been such a full-circle moment to now work together. Designing this collection has been an inspiring journey, and seeing the way it has resonated with people around the world has been truly rewarding. I am excited to keep pushing the boundaries of style, innovation and performance in the seasons ahead”.

Rocco Basilico, President of Oliver Peoples, added:“We are excited to extend our collaboration with Roger Federer. This partnership has helped to elevate the high-performance luxury eyewear category in new ways. With Roger's creative vision and our shared commitment to innovation, we look forward to expanding the possibilities and delivering even more exceptional designs to the world”.

